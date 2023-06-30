How can architects apply the principles of Pride throughout the year?

June 29, 2023

Pride Month is synonymous with riotous colors, joyous marches and a way to bring the principles of inclusion and diversity into the national consciousness. It ends on Saturday (July 1), but events will continue throughout the summer, so the question then is: what happens when the face paint comes off and there’s a return to the workplace?

I’m permanently LGBTQ+, not once a year, says Colin Briggs, Associate Director at Leeds Bowman Riley, who believes that LGBTQ+ architects and their practice managers should work on implementing Pride’s core principles throughout the year. And this still applies to practices that have already made their public statements about inclusion.

He continues: If you are leaving half of yourself at home and unable to bring your full self, your best self, to work, then you will not give 100% to your projects, colleagues, and friends.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the first UK Pride (Credit: BBC)

How to create a workplace culture where staff members can be their authentic selves

As one of the senior leaders at Bowman Riley, Colin sees it as his duty to create a culture where LGBTQ+ colleagues can be their open and authentic selves. It’s not an environment that a person can create for themselves, it’s an environment that others have to create and that’s usually directed from the top, he says.

So how can practice managers implement the principles of Pride in their workplace?

Language is a good place to start, recommends Colin. The language used in practice, written or spoken, should not make any assumptions about people’s sexual orientation. Random and thoughtless brings the woman together assumptions that should rest.

He says the advent of pronoun choices under staff email names and photos is a big step forward: It’s an indication to someone who might cross your path that there’s a culture of inclusion in your organization. When I was starting out, you never saw anything out of the ordinary. You could say that it is not so much the pronouns, but what signals the culture.

People should also feel empowered to challenge behavior that does not align with Pride’s overarching values. Colin is clear that calling out an inappropriate comment that might make someone uncomfortable is an absolute must: Maybe you shouldn’t do it yourself or at this point, maybe you can talk to someone else, but at some point you have to call him. , otherwise nothing will ever change.

But most important of all, says Colin, is that colleagues have a general awareness of personal vulnerability. While people who are still uncomfortable with their LGBTQ+ affirmation at work may feel particularly vulnerable, this message can be universally applied.

Everyone you ever meet will have something about them that will be touchable, he suggests. If you treat people with honesty and integrity, they are more likely to open up and share something about themselves. Believing in someone is very powerful, it breaks down barriers and builds connections.

Treating colleagues with honesty and integrity helps uncover common weaknesses (Photo: iStock. Stock photo, featured by models)

What are seven simple engagement gains architecture practices can make right now?

Create an internal LGBTQ+ employee resource group (ERG)

ERGs help provide a platform for staff members to connect and share experiences.

Organize education and training courses on inclusion and diversity

This helps raise awareness and promote an inclusive environment.

Introduce the rainbow ropes

If your practice has ID cards, why not put them on rainbow colored lanyards? They are quick and easy ways to signify the LGBTQ+ alliance.

Install a diversity champion in the workplace

Create a role for a diversity champion to represent the interests of LGBTQ+ staff members and reward those who uphold inclusive values.

Use social channels to promote LGBTQ+ work culture

Social media channels and email newsletters can showcase and celebrate LGBTQ+ staff members or promote internal events.

Connect with LGBTQ+ friendly companies that span the built environment

From construction to procurement, creating a network of like-minded companies helps increase inclusion.

Establish HR policies to support trans and gender diverse people

Supporting trans and gender diverse staff members by introducing trans-inclusive HR processes can be of great help, especially for those who are in transition. My HR Toolkit provides valuable resources and ideas.

Pride doesn’t just have to be around June (Credit: Gender Spectrum Collection/Vice)

What work still needs to be done?

Undoubtedly, progress has been made in this profession. Colin recalls having to trade the freedom and openness of university for a dual work/home persona when he entered the workplace.

When I started, I didn’t mention to people that I had a male partner,” he recalls. “It was exhausting trying to create every conversion in order to avoid revealing any personal agenda. The freedom to be able to talk about yourself openly without worry is essential.

But the battle is definitely far from won. Colin points out that in a recent ARB survey of the professionabout 6,000 architects, or about 20% of the profession, choose not to disclose their sexual orientation, a statistic he finds shocking.

So the Pride flame of inclusion and self-affirmation that it’s okay to be you and you don’t have to pretend to be someone else to be a valuable team member needs to be kept alive.

Pride shouldn’t just be around June, and especially not London in June. Pride is a huge spotlight for the LGBTQ+ community across the country, but the principles behind it need to be kept burning year-round.

Thanks to Colin Briggs, Associate Director, Bowman Riley.

Text by Neal Morris. This is a professional feature edited by the RIBA Practice team. Send us your comments and ideas.

RIBA Core Curriculum Theme: Inclusive Environments.

As part of the flexible RIBA CPD programme, vocational features count as microlearning. See further information on the updated RIBA CPD Core Curriculum and on meeting your CPD requirements as an authorized RIBA member.