Council support during Alcohol Awareness Week 3-9 July 2023 City of York Council
Many people do not know how much they are drinking, what the true cost of alcohol is or how it can affect their health.
City of York Council is joining over 5,000 community groups across the UK as part of this year’s Alcohol Awareness Week, which is managed and organized by UK charity Alcohol Change UK and runs from 3 to on July 9, 2023.
In line with this year’s theme, ‘the true cost of alcohol’, we’re inviting Yorkers to think positively: what could we gain by drinking less?
The Health Trainer service and local partners Changing Lives and York in Recovery will be promoting the Lower My Drinking quiz and advice website in York and offering face-to-face advice and support at events throughout the week.
- Menfulness on July 3rd at 7-9pm at York Stadium
- The Lower My Drinking stall will be in Front St, Acomb on Tuesday 4th July 2.30pm
- The Lower My Drinking stall will be in Haxby on Friday 7th July from 11.30am to 1.30pm
- Dragon Boat Race on Sunday 9th July
of My Drinking website landing is free and provides guidance on low-risk levels of drinking, the effects of alcohol on health and wellbeing and advice on reducing drinking, together with details of relevant support available in York.
York residents aged 18 and over can check how much alcohol they are drinking by completing the short quiz. It only takes a few minutes!
The guide provides personalized information based on results, with the option to download the Lower My Drinking app.
It also gives residents information about relevant individual support in York, such as Changing Habits or the Health Trainer service, if they want support to reduce their alcohol consumption and reap the benefits.
Cllr Jo Coles, Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care for Adults, said:
“Across York we know that across the city around 1 in 5 adults drink more than the recommended weekly level of alcohol and that as a city we have a particularly high number of people being admitted to hospital with related conditions with alcohol.
“We also know that reducing alcohol consumption improves people’s health and lowers the risk of a number of diseases such as heart disease and breast cancer.
“The Lower My Drinking quiz is about supporting residents to know and understand more about their drinking and get advice on how to cut back. All York residents are eligible to take part in the quiz for free.”
Dr James Hunter, GP Partner at Haxby Group, York, said:
“Most people are aware of the many harms of excessive drinking, but see it as a problem that applies to others. What people are less aware of are the significant health benefits of ‘cutting back’ even for those who can say they have a fairly modest alcohol intake.
“The Lower My Drinking quiz is a great starting point to reflect on how much you’re drinking and the app is a useful tool to support you to make positive changes if needed. I would encourage any adult in York who drinks alcohol at all to take the quiz!”
Dr Richard Piper, Chief Executive of Alcohol Change UK, said:
“The average adult in the UK spends a large amount of money on alcohol in their lifetime. We can expect to experience some significant benefits as a result.
“But the truth is that, while alcohol can bring us some short-term pleasure, it can also encourage us to ‘over-indulge’, reducing our inhibitions and putting our health, relationships and safety at risk. This can be detrimental to our physical and mental health and that of those around us, as well as our wallets.
“Regular or heavy drinking puts us at greater risk of: heart disease, liver disease, stroke, high blood pressure and cancer, including throat cancer and breast cancer. It can cause tension and discord with people around us and strain our finances as well. Plus, once we’re drunk, it can make it harder to keep track of how many drinks we’ve had, putting us at greater risk of more immediate harm.
“But by taking control of our drinking, we can save money, improve our health, have more energy, improve our memory, get better sleep, reduce anxiety, improve our mood and have better relationships.
“A great way to start is by recording what you drink for a few weeks to help you understand your drinking pattern, and then set yourself some small achievable goals.”
Support with alcohol:
Anyone concerned about their own, or a friend’s/family member’s, drinking can access help at whatever level may be needed.
The Lower My Drinking website will help people understand which support is most important to them.
York residents can find out more about the range of help and support available (including for families affected by a family member’s drinking), via Live Well York website.
Or to speak to someone to discuss the support options available, contact the Health Coach team today via the short online form at: www.york.gov.uk/CYCHealthTrainers or call 01904 553377.
