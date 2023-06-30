Say goodbye to single-use plastic, hello reusable or paper alternatives

From Saturday 1 July 2023, the sale and production of many single-use plastic products is being banned, restricted or phased out.

Prohibitions or restrictions apply to the sale and supply of these single-use plastic items:

Drinking straw

paraphernalia

Bowls, trays and plates without lids

Produce bags used for packaging fresh fruits and vegetables

Produce labels.

The ban applies when items are sold or supplied free of charge, and when they are offered individually or in bundles. Compostable or plant-based plastic alternatives are also prohibited for all items, except for production labels.

Coinciding with Aotearoa New Zealand’s ban on single-use plastics, July 1 is also the start of Plastic Free July, a global movement that shares solutions so we can all take action and reduce plastic pollution.

As we kick off Plastic Free July, let’s look at the reasons why our nationwide ban on single-use plastics is best for our wildlife, our environment and even our health.

Why do we need a ban on single-use plastics?

As litter, plastic pollutes our environment and contaminates our food and water. It can enter our waterways and travel out to sea, where seabirds or turtles can ingest or become entangled in it. Even when plastic breaks down, it doesn’t go away, it becomes tiny particles called microplastics that negatively impact our wildlife and our food chain.

Many plastic products are designed to be used only once before being thrown away. Moving away from single-use plastics will help reduce plastic waste, improve our recycling systems and protect our environment. With the help of this change, Aotearoa New Zealand will avoid sending hundreds of millions of single-use plastic items to landfill each year.

Why not just recycle single use plastic?

Plastic cannot be recycled indefinitely, eventually it weakens and cannot be made into new products, so it is best to avoid single-use plastics where we can.

New Zealand’s recycling infrastructure is improving, but currently cannot accommodate all the plastic we consume. The central government is working to increase the country’s recycling capacity, but until then, some of our recycling is sent offshore. It is not fair to outsource our recycling issues to other countries, not to mention the emissions created by transporting our recyclables across the globe.

By completely reducing the use of plastic, we can also reduce our carbon footprint as most plastics are made from oil and gas. This means that greenhouse gases are released during the extraction, production, transport and recycling of plastics.

What are the alternatives to single-use plastics?

Practical alternatives are available for most single-use plastic products that are banned or phased out. Alternatives include reusable items such as metal cutlery and straws, reusable containers and cups. Many supermarkets offer produce bags or reusable paper bags.

While single-use and hard-to-recycle plastics are being phased out, there are types of plastic that can be used as they are easier to recycle. They are of classes 1, 2 and 5 require the recycling symbol with the number in the center. These can be placed in your recycling bin next to the Auckland Council board. We accept plastic bottles and containers from your kitchen, bathroom and laundry made from these types.

Plastic-free July

For the month of July, join millions of people around the world by reducing their plastic waste and be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

Be one of the hundreds of thousands of people in Aotearoa New Zealand taking part in the challenge and make a real difference by finding alternatives to plastic at home or at work.

From July 1, Auckland Libraries will no longer cover its paperback books in plastic. This will not only divert old plastic covers from the landfill, but also save $350,000 per year.

Commit to avoiding plastic or disposable items when you shop, grab a bite to eat, or grab your morning coffee at your favorite coffee shop. Or challenge your workplace to be plastic free. For more practical ideas see Plastic Free July at Waste Nothing website.

Plastic now brings it!

Take the plastic-free challenge!

More information on Aotearoa New Zealand’s nationwide ban on single-use plastics, specific exemptions and alternative products for businesses and organizations can be found on the Ministry of the Environment website Guidelines for single-use plastic products banned or phased out from July 2023 or email [email protected]