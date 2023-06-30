Swim 10 miles throughout July and support Breast Cancer Now





Swimmers of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to sign up for the Nows Swim 10 Miles breast cancer charity swim. The charity is raising money to help fund their world-class research and life-changing support for people affected by breast cancer. The goal is to swim 10 miles throughout the month of July, which is about 20 lengths of a 25 meter pool per day. Those who participate can swim at their own pace, in their own time and in a pool or open water location of their choice. Upon receiving your first donation, you can claim your breast cancer t-shirt and swim cap now, and if you reach 150 in fundraising, you’ll receive a medal to commemorate your support. There is no minimum amount of funds you need to raise to get involved and the swim has a dedicated one Community Facebook page to support you in every shot you make. Making sure they were here for everyone Breast Cancer Now is a research and support charity. They work to support the 600,000 people living with or beyond breast cancer in the UK, and their loved ones. And they make life-saving research happen in laboratories across the UK and Ireland. Kate Rham, Head of Events at Breast Cancer Now, believes that swimming gives swimmers an opportunity to improve their health while supporting others. She said: Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears that you have breast cancer. The money raised by Swim 10 Miles means we can be here for everyone affected by breast cancer, every step of the way. The challenge is a chance to get fitter, improve your mental health and have fun. And best of all, to help give support for today and hope for the future to people affected by breast cancer. Sign up to swim 10 miles and make a difference this summer. We look forward to welcoming you to the team! Breast Cancer Now recommends that participants organize a Facebook fundraiser to ensure that all funds go to charity. However, those who are not on Facebook can still get involved by setting up a JustGiving page where the charity will keep you up to date with all the latest news. You can learn more about the event here. If you have any questions about swimming, please email [email protected]or call 0345 077 1892.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swimming.org/swimengland/swim-10-miles-in-july-for-breast-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos