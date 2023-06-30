Fourth of July travelers taking a flight means a crowded Memphis International Airport | tidings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More than 55,000 people are expected to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Memphis International Airport (MEM) during the July 4th travel period, which will take place between June 29th and July 5th.

The peak day is expected to be Friday, when more than 10,000 people are expected to pass through the checkpoints, according to an announcement from MEM.

MEM continues to strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time.

This is especially important for travelers with early morning flights between 4-7am

Airport parking lots have periodically reached capacity over the past few weeks. To help alleviate this problem, MEM recently completed a project that added approximately 300 parking spaces to its yellow overflow lot.

A second phase of the project will add another 300 spaces later this summer.

Passenger travel advice

Passengers should check directly with their airlines to monitor schedules.

Airlines, not the airport, are responsible for all aspects of ticketing, scheduling, gate operations and baggage handling.

Check with your airline if you have questions about these topics.

MEM car parks are likely to reach capacity during peak travel days.

When this happens, additional signage will be added and additional parking staff will help direct drivers to available parking spaces and overflow spaces.

MEM is also prepared to activate an overflow parking area if the economy, short-term and long-term garages reach capacity.

For convenience, drivers parking in the overflow area may wish to leave luggage and other passengers in the terminal before parking.

For the convenience of passengers, the overflow parking lots are open and MEM is operating a shuttle between the overflow parking lots and the terminal.

TSA

TSA now uses Computed Tomography (CT) equipment at MEM. With the enhanced security capabilities of CT devices at MEM checkpoints, passengers can now leave their laptops, electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags for screening.

There are size restrictions for these CT units and all items must be placed in the gray disposal bins. The height of the item must not exceed the height of the CT tunnel.

Nothing can be placed directly on the conveyor belts. All large bags must be checked at airline ticket counters because they will not be accepted for screening at any TSA checkpoint. The bin size dimensions are as follows:

Width: 19.5 inches

Length: 24.5 inches

CT tunnel height: 16.5 inches

Passengers must place any carry-on items, including bags, in a bin for check-in. Light items should be placed at the bottom of the bin to avoid anything falling into the tunnel and causing unnecessary bag blockage.

Passengers are also reminded to bring a maximum of one carry-on bag and one personal item through security.

Travelers are encouraged to examine their carry-on bags to ensure there are no prohibited items inside and to review the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) list of prohibited items.

Firearms in carry-on bags are prohibited by federal law. Firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are properly declared on the airline and packed in accordance with TSA guidelines.