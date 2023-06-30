Connect with us

International

Fourth of July travelers taking a flight means a crowded Memphis International Airport | tidings

Fourth of July travelers taking a flight means a crowded Memphis International Airport | tidings

 


MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More than 55,000 people are expected to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Memphis International Airport (MEM) during the July 4th travel period, which will take place between June 29th and July 5th.

The peak day is expected to be Friday, when more than 10,000 people are expected to pass through the checkpoints, according to an announcement from MEM.

MEM continues to strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time.

This is especially important for travelers with early morning flights between 4-7am

Airport parking lots have periodically reached capacity over the past few weeks. To help alleviate this problem, MEM recently completed a project that added approximately 300 parking spaces to its yellow overflow lot.

A second phase of the project will add another 300 spaces later this summer.

Passenger travel advice

MEM recommends that travelers arrive at the airport at least TWO HOURS before the scheduled departure time. Before arriving at the airport, passengers can also save time by checking in online via the airline’s website.

Passengers should check directly with their airlines to monitor schedules.

Airlines, not the airport, are responsible for all aspects of ticketing, scheduling, gate operations and baggage handling.

Check with your airline if you have questions about these topics.

MEM car parks are likely to reach capacity during peak travel days.

When this happens, additional signage will be added and additional parking staff will help direct drivers to available parking spaces and overflow spaces.

MEM is also prepared to activate an overflow parking area if the economy, short-term and long-term garages reach capacity.

For convenience, drivers parking in the overflow area may wish to leave luggage and other passengers in the terminal before parking.

For the convenience of passengers, the overflow parking lots are open and MEM is operating a shuttle between the overflow parking lots and the terminal.

TSA

TSA now uses Computed Tomography (CT) equipment at MEM. With the enhanced security capabilities of CT devices at MEM checkpoints, passengers can now leave their laptops, electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags for screening.

There are size restrictions for these CT units and all items must be placed in the gray disposal bins. The height of the item must not exceed the height of the CT tunnel.

Nothing can be placed directly on the conveyor belts. All large bags must be checked at airline ticket counters because they will not be accepted for screening at any TSA checkpoint. The bin size dimensions are as follows:

Width: 19.5 inches

Length: 24.5 inches

CT tunnel height: 16.5 inches

Passengers must place any carry-on items, including bags, in a bin for check-in. Light items should be placed at the bottom of the bin to avoid anything falling into the tunnel and causing unnecessary bag blockage.

Passengers are also reminded to bring a maximum of one carry-on bag and one personal item through security.

Travelers are encouraged to examine their carry-on bags to ensure there are no prohibited items inside and to review the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) list of prohibited items.

Firearms in carry-on bags are prohibited by federal law. Firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are properly declared on the airline and packed in accordance with TSA guidelines.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to get breaking news alerts in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending Stories:

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/july-fourth-travelers-taking-flight-mean-a-crowded-memphis-international-airport/article_3e08bbc8-1729-11ee-89cb-132aa7489cdf.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: