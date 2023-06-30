Elin Gonzlez two decades on: From focus of international attraction to Cuban congressman

HAVANA — Elin Gonzlez has the same big, expressive eyes she had 23 years ago, when an international custody battle turned her into the face of long-strained relations between Cuba and the United States.

Now 29, Gonzlez is entering Cuban politics. He recently entered his country’s congress hoping to help his people at a time of record immigration and heightened tension between the two coastal neighbors.

From Cuba, we can do a lot in order to have a more solid country and I owe it to the Cubans, he said during an exclusive interview with the Associated Press. This is what I will try to do from my position, from this seat in the congress to contribute to making Cuba a better country.

Gonzlez has given only a handful of interviews since he was unwittingly thrust into the geopolitical spotlight as a boy. In 1999, just 5 years old, he and his mother were aboard a Cuban immigrant boat bound for Florida when the ship capsized in the Florida Straits. His mother and 10 others died as Gonzlez, attached to an inner tube, drifted in open water until he was rescued.

Granted asylum under US refugee rules at the time, Gonzlez went to live with his great-uncle, a member of the Cuban exile community in Miami that is often a center of fierce criticism of the Cuban government. In Cuba, his father pleaded with then-president Fidel Castro for help. Castro led protests of hundreds of thousands of people demanding the return of little Elin. Anti-Castro groups in Miami called for him to stay in the US

The tug of war quickly gained world attention and became emblematic of the strained feelings between the two neighboring nations. Then-US Attorney General Janet Reno decided that the boy should be returned to his father, but Gonzlez’s relatives refused. AP photojournalist Alan Diaz captured the moment armed immigration agents apprehended Gonzlez in a Miami home, and the photo later won a Pulitzer Prize.

Not having my mother was difficult, it was a burden, but it was not an obstacle when I had a father who protected me and was by my side”, Gonzlez told AP.

He is already the father of a 2-year-old daughter. He works for a state-owned company that facilitates tourism in the island nation his mother left, highlighting the alternative path his life has taken since returning home.

Moreover, he recently became a legislator.

In April, Gonzalez was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly of Popular Power of Cuba, effectively Cuba’s congress. He represents Crdenas, a town in Matanzas province about 80 miles east of Havana where he lived until his mother took him to the sea. He still lives in the province.

Dressed in black pants and a T-shirt, with a discreet braided bracelet on his right hand and his wedding ring on his left, Gonzlez was interviewed at Havana’s Capitol, the renovated congressional headquarters.

I think the most important thing is that I grew up like other young people. I grew up in Cuba, he said.

For years, his father made it almost impossible to get close to the child. From a distance, the boy could sometimes be seen playing with other children or accompanying his father to political events. Castro would visit him on his birthday.

Over the years, Gonzlez was a military cadet and later became an industrial engineer. Because Cuba’s congressional positions are unpaid, he will continue to work in his tourism job.

The legislative body has faced criticism for the lack of opposition voices and for the implementation of the agenda set by the country’s leadership.

Gonzlez’s legislative term comes amid historic exodus from the crisis-hit Caribbean island, as many young Cubans seek a new life in the U.S., just as his mother did.

It also comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations. There have been allegations that Cuba had a Chinese spy base, which Cuba vehemently denies. Meanwhile, Cuba claims that Biden has yet to ease the harsh policies adopted by Donald Trump targeting the island, while the US points to the resumption of some flights and the sending of remittances.

Amid a deepening political and energy crisis in Cuba, Gonzalez blamed decades of U.S. sanctions that stifled the island’s economy as the root of many of Cuba’s problems, echoing many in the government. He said he believes in Cuba’s model of providing free access to education and health services, among other things, but admitted he has a long way to go to perfect it.

Despite harsh prison sentences handed down by Cuban courts, sentences protected by the communist government, Gonzlez said his people have the right to demonstrate. But he added that the causes of the current crises must be analyzed before the state is condemned.

He also had kind words for the hundreds of thousands of Cubans who, like his mother, chose to emigrate.

I respect all those who made the decision to leave Cuba, I respect those who do so today, as I do my mother, he said. My message will always be that (those who leave) do everything they can to ensure that Cuba has a (sanctions-free) status equal to any country in the world.