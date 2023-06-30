International | News, Sports, Jobs





Police say the stabbings of three people during a sex class were motivated by hate TORONTO (AP) – A suspect has been charged with stabbing a professor and two students during a class on gender issues at Canada’s University of Waterloo in what police are calling a hate-motivated attack. Waterloo Regional Police say Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, an international student who studied at the University of Waterloo, faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for the purpose of dangerously. The UK government vows to challenge the court’s decision LONDON (AP) – A British court ruled Thursday that a UK government plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is illegal, dealing a blow to the Conservative administration’s pledge to stop migrants making the journey dangerous across the English Channel. In a two-to-one decision, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered one “safe third place” where immigrants could be sent from any country. But judges said a policy of deporting asylum seekers to another country deemed safe was not in itself illegal, and the government said it would challenge the ruling at the UK High Court. You have until July 6 to appeal. US says it is appalled by conditions in Ethiopia as theft leads to freeze in food aid NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The United States humanitarian agency told The Associated Press it is horrified by conditions in Ethiopia, where local officials have reported hundreds of starvation deaths in recent weeks after the U.S. and United Nations suspended food aid for a the sixth. of the country’s population for the massive theft of aid. In a strongly worded statement emailed to AP, the U.S. Agency for International Development called the aid freeze “grief” and a last measure due to “Extreme Scale and Coordination of Food Aid Diversion Identified Across the Country.”US officials have said privately that this could be the biggest aid theft ever by any country. The leader of Greece’s left-wing opposition resigns after losing the election ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras announced his decision Thursday to step down as leader of the left-wing Syriza party, days after a landslide defeat in the general election. Tsipras, 48, served as Greece’s prime minister from 2015 to 2019 during politically turbulent years as the country struggled to stay in the euro zone and end a series of international bailouts. “Therefore I have decided to propose the election of a new leadership by party members… Of course I will not be a candidate.” Tsipras said in a televised address. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

