Amsted Automotive expands the reach of electric drive technology at the International Dritev VDI Congress

Amsted Automotive will showcase the game-changing Novel Multi-Functional Clutch System

The Dritev VDI Congress takes place July 5-6, 2023 in Baden-Baden, Germany

in Baden-Baden, John Jennings to make a presentation Thursday, July 6 IN 9:30 CET

to make a presentation IN Previous presentation available at Amsted’s YouTube channel with more than 90,000 views SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) technology is a global phenomenon, and Amsted Automotive is leveraging its global footprint to develop and manufacture EV powertrain solutions. Amsted Automotive EV drivetrain technology provides vehicle manufacturers with higher efficiency, lighter packaging and more benefits. John Jennings will introduce Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV system clutches in 23rd International VDI Congress of Light in Baden-Baden, Germany. The central technology featured in this presentation is the Amsted Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an electro-mechanical E-axle disengagement system. This system engages and disengages the drive shafts, to save energy and maintain on- and off-road capabilities, while increasing EV range by up to 10 percent. or White paper in DCC functionality can be downloaded to amstedauto.com. Jennings’ presentations will be at 9:30 CET Thursday, July 6, 2023. You can also view a previous presentation on this material at Amsted Automotive YouTube Channel, which has already received more than 90,000 views from automotive engineers, designers and program managers. The presentation is also available for download at amstedauto.com. In addition to Jennings’ presentation, Amsted will display and demonstrate this and other revolutionary torque management and propulsion system technologies in booth #58. The Dritev VDI Congress aims to bring together automotive companies to discuss and develop electrification designs in new vehicles. More than 700 participants from all over the world are expected. One of the key elements of Dritev is its technical program. Pre-selected by experts, the technical presentations reflect the current challenges in the development of hybrid and electrified powertrains and transmissions. About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group merged Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities within North America, EuropeAND Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be an agile leader in advanced metal forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, EuropeAND Asia. SOURCE Amsted Automotive

