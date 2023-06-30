Track News: International manhunt continues for Iowa City man accused of trying to kill and rob woman

Background

Last month, a Johnson County District Court case led to an international manhunt when an Iowa City man, about a week before his trial for the attempted murder and robbery of a woman on the University of Iowa campus in 2022 , cut off the ankle monitor and ran away. in Jordan.

Ali Younes, 20, appeared for a preliminary hearing on May 5, but then discontinued his court-ordered GPS monitor the next day, according to investigators.





Younes, who was charged exactly one year before he fled, had his bail reduced by 6th Judicial District Judge Christopher Bruns during a contested hearing in June 2022. His bail was reduced from $350,000 to $125,000 and the judge released him on several conditions including wearing a GPS monitor and being under house arrest with his family in Northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County pending trial.

Last month, on May 6, the Iowa State Patrol tactical team obtained a search warrant for the family’s home in Sutherland, where UI police had found Younes’ ankle monitor left in the kitchen and SIM cards that were missing from his phones, court documents show.

Younes’ US-issued passport was surrendered as part of his bail plea. But he used a Jordanian passport to board a Royal Jordanian Airlines flight May 6 from OHare International Airport in Chicago, Johnson County Prosecutor Rachel Zimmermann Smith and law enforcement officials said last month.

His parents, Alfred Younes and Lima Khairi Mohammad Younes, both of Sutherland, were subsequently charged with escaping custody. Each is accused of aiding and abetting their son to deliberately escape house arrest.

According to court documents, Alfred Younes was arrested May 9 by the Omaha Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Omaha Airport Authority as he was trying to board a flight in Omaha. He left for Amman, Jordan. He will be extradited back to Johnson County to face the charges.

Lima Younes, 45, was arrested May 9 by UI police on a warrant with assistance from the Sioux County Sheriffs Office. She was returned to Johnson County by officers on May 10 and formally charged on May 11.





A criminal complaint filed in the Lima Younes case revealed that she and her husband misled authorities about their son’s whereabouts while helping him flee the country. They sold one of their vehicles for $20,000 on May 3 and then rented a Chrysler Pacifica van to drive to OHare so he could fly to Jordan.

On May 6, Lima left her phone at home and her husband turned it off after they rented the Pacifica, the complaint said. A probation officer tried to contact Ali Younes and then his parents, but was unable to reach them.

After his parents along with their teenage daughter and a female relative, Wafe Najim drove their rented van to OHare, probation officer Ali Younes was told by his mother that they were returning home from Davenport and said that her son was at their home in Sutherland. But geolocation on Alfred Younes’ phone showed he was on the 20 Freeway traveling from Chicago to Dubuque, the complaint said.

Dubuque police stopped the van and Alfred Younes told police they were returning from OHare after getting off at Najim for a flight to Canada. At the time, investigators knew that Najim did not go to Canada and instead boarded a flight to Jordan.

On May 8, federal investigators received information that Ali Younes and Najim had both flown to Amman from OHare at 8:20 p.m. on May 6, the complaint said. Younes, who paid for his ticket in cash, sat next to Najim, UI police investigators said.

What has happened since then?

Federal and international law enforcement began a manhunt for Ali Younes, and he remains at large. The lead federal agency for tracking and extraditing fugitives to foreign countries wanted for prosecution here is the U.S. Marshals Service.

Deputy Superintendent U.S. Marshal Phil Hartung, who oversees the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, said he could explain the process of apprehending fugitives in general, but could not comment specifically on the Younes case because it is a case active and is being handled by the FBI and marshals in the southern district.

Hartung, who has been a marshal for 17 years, said in any situation involving a fugitive, a regional fugitive task force goes to work after a warrant is issued with local, state and federal partners to get as much as possible. as much information as possible about the requested person. to help them on their way. If a fugitive is believed to have left the country, they engage the Office of Marshals for International Operations. That office has foreign contacts on the ground who also work with Interpol to conduct investigations and track down suspects.

Hartung, who has been involved in two foreign extraditions to Italy and Russia during his career, said there are many steps involved to ensure a smooth process. It varies how long the process takes, including extradition and post-arrest court proceedings.

There is a citizenship issue or if the person has dual citizenship, an additional temporary order may be needed if there is a flight risk, so it may take longer, Hartung noted.

The marshals’ northern district typically arrests a total of about 300 to 400 fugitives a year, Hartung said. So far this year, marshals have made about 200 arrests on state and federal warrants.

His parents

A judge initially ordered a $20,000 bond for Lima Younes, but it was raised to $150,000 cash only and she pleaded not guilty to the felony charge.

Her trial is set for Aug. 1 in Johnson County District Court. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

Zimmermann Smith said this week that a gubernatorial warrant has been issued for Alfred Younes to extradite him from Nebraska. A criminal complaint has not been filed because he has not been formally charged in Johnson County.

