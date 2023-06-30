The Rochdale team were named winners of the 2023 ACG Awards for Excellence

The council’s trading standards team and 2 individual council officers have won prestigious awards in recognition of their work in tackling the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods.

Dennis Chalmers and Darren Hughen were both awarded the Dave Hankinson Memorial Award for Individual Excellence in Anti-Counterfeit Enforcement – ​​the first time the award has ever been given to 2 officers – while the entire team received the Department’s Special Commendation Award.

Darren Hughen (left) and Dennis Chalmers were both awarded the Dave Hankinson Memorial Award for Individual Excellence in Anti-Counterfeiting Enforcement

These awards were presented by the Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG) at the annual Chartered Trading Standards Institute awards in Birmingham on Wednesday 21 June 2023 and were in response to the council’s tracking and seizure of millions of pounds of counterfeit goods from organized crime networks . .

ACG is an international association respected as one of the world’s leading specialists in the fight against the growing global trade in counterfeit goods. The awards recognize the response made by dedicated enforcement services, including trading standards, the police and the border force, despite competing priorities and limited resources.

In presenting Dennis and Darren with the award, ACG Director General Phil Lewis said they were: “At the forefront of intellectual property enforcement within trading standards and the wider enforcement world and that their actions have very protect the health and safety of the consumer and the economy”.

Phil Lewis had previously written to the council to congratulate the team on their latest job, which was described as the biggest and most successful in the UK over the past 3 to 4 years. He wrote:

“The work carried out by Rochdale’s trading standards team to intercept counterfeit goods, with a street value of over £65 million and uncover distribution centers and networks, including token factories for illegal packaging and labels to feeding Cheetham Hill Manchester and other places, has helped to extinguish this menacing and insidious menace, before it can do irreparable damage. In short, the work has been of great value not only in helping to protect legitimate businesses, but also local communities.”

Councilor Liam O’Rourke, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said:

“I am delighted that our dedicated trading standards team has been recognized for their excellent work and achievements. They have worked tirelessly and tirelessly to keep these counterfeit items off our streets and the UK as a whole. People may think that selling counterfeit goods is a victimless crime, but it often involves organized crime groups, money laundering, cheap labor and trafficking, not to mention the dangers to consumers of unregulated products. This is truly a proud occasion for the team and for the Rochdale district.”

