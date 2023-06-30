Calling parents and carers have your say on Warwickshire County Council’s childcare provision

Warwickshire County Council is seeking the views of parents and carers in the region who currently, or may in the future, use childcare such as childminders and nurseries.

Childcare plays a crucial role in supporting families and ensuring children’s well-being. It enables parents to balance work and family responsibilities, provides a stimulating environment for early childhood development, and provides opportunities for children to socialize with others. However, the needs of parents and carers will vary depending on their circumstances. Through this survey, the council aims to gather valuable knowledge and experience to support the future development of childcare services across the county.

Completing the online survey it should take no more than 10 minutes.

The survey aims to gather information about the different care people use and how they use it, as well as their future intentions. The data collected will help identify specific areas for targeted early years support and development and childcare provision in Warwickshire. By participating in the survey, parents and guardians will contribute to what is offered in the district.

Councilor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families, said:

“Organising childcare supports family wellbeing and we value feedback from parents and carers as we shape the future of childcare provision in Warwickshire. Participation in this survey will directly affect the child care services provided to you and your family. We encourage all parents and carers, whether you currently use childcare or plan to in the future, to share your thoughts and experiences.”

To have your say, please complete the online survey. The deadline for survey submissions is Friday, July 28.

More information about childcare in Warwickshire is available on our website. For support and services for families, visit our Family Information Service webpages.