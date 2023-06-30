C40 launches global networks to facilitate youth engagement in city climate action

The C40 Youth Hub is a global network of more than 100 young climate leaders.

The C40 City Youth Engagement Network (CYEN) helps city officials from around the world engage young people in climate action.

The networks were launched during Climate Action Week in London.

Today, C40 Cities is announcing new support for mayors and youth to help them co-create equitable solutions and work together to end our reliance on fossil fuels and deliver climate justice . C40 is launching two global networks, C40 Youth Hub and C40 City Youth Engagement Network (CYEN).

CYEN supports city officials in strengthening youth engagement in climate action. The C40 Youth Center will connect young people around the world to share knowledge about urban climate solutions and empower them to advance comprehensive climate action where they live.

More than 100 young climate leaders are already part of the C40 Youth Hub and more than 15 cities have joined CYEN, gaining access to peer exchanges and other resources to support the design and implementation of impactful climate strategies. youth engagement in climate action. More is expected in the coming days as C40 continues to engage with youth and city leaders around the globe for science-driven, grassroots-led climate action.

Youth engagement has proven to help cities generate public and political support for science-driven climate action that improves everyone’s lives. It is the key to creating jobs in the future. The C40 cities have committed to foster the creation and support of 50 million good and green jobs this decade.

Sally Cap, Lord Mayor of MelbourneAustralia said: “Melbourne is proud to be one of the first cities to join the C40 City Youth Engagement Network. We know young people in Melbourne care deeply about climate change and want to be part of bold climate action initiatives and see meaningful change. They play a vital role, as they not only bring their diverse experiences and perspectives, but will also inherit the results of these decisions as the future stewards of our cities.”

Kostas Bakojanis, mayor of AthensGreece said: “Building resilient cities in times of transition and crisis requires the use of all the rare resources of youth, de facto, which is one of them. To unleash their incredible untapped potential, to bring their knowledge, skills and innovative ideas into effective climate action, we need to give them the space, the opportunities to be actively involved in climate-related activities, decision-making processes and governance. I hope that by participating in CYEN, Athens will create and strengthen new institutions and mechanisms that include the perspective, creativity and out-of-the-box thinking of young people in the design and implementation of adaptive policies aimed at addressing the climate crisis and the physical, social and the economic challenges it presents. Young people are eternal trends: they signal to society what is new! Thus, how does a society evolve a city, if it does not know how to expand to include and integrate them? To build a more sustainable and resilient future, we need to empower young people to influence and shape it.”

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel AvivIsrael, said: “Youth are the heirs of the future that we are creating today. Tel Aviv-Yafo is committed to empowering and engaging young people, as they are not only residents and consumers of the city, but vital agents of change in shaping its character and vision. By actively involving young people, we ensure that urban preparedness for climate change is inclusive, relevant and impactful. Through their participation, we foster intergenerational collaboration, instill a sense of ownership, and inspire a new generation of climate leaders. Tel Aviv-Yafo is excited to join the C40 Youth Engagement Network. Our participation reaffirms the city’s commitment to nurturing and amplifying the voices and perspectives of young people, harnessing their creativity and passion to build a sustainable city for current and future generations as one.

Karin Wanngrd, Mayor of Stockholm, Sweden, said: I am very pleased to announce that the City of Stockholm is joining the new C40 City Youth Engagement Network (CYEN). It is of the utmost importance to have young people on board in our fight against climate change. To do this, we must facilitate their participation in democratic processes. They need to feel that their commitment makes a real difference. It is my firm belief that our CYEN membership will form a great peer-to-peer learning network for our cities and that together we can find ways to increase youth participation in city-led climate action.

Karen Bass, Mayor of Los AngelesUnited States, said: “I want to thank C40 for inviting Los Angeles to participate in the C40 City Youth Engagement Network. By engaging young people in city-led climate action, we are not only investing in a more sustainable future, but also empowering the next generation of change agents and environmental stewards that our communities so desperately need. Their voices matter and we must be ready to listen, learn and act alongside them.”

Bruce Harrel, mayor of Seattle, United States, said: “Our city, our world and our climate are changing and we have a responsibility to our young people to respond to the climate crisis with urgency. Young leaders have made it clear that climate action is a top priority for their generation and we must listen, learn, empower and focus their voices in our climate investments. Seattle’s youth are helping to create policies and programs that change the way we use transportation and build buildings, improve air quality and grow urban forests, increase resilience and connectivity, and advance the goals of Climate Justice Agenda One Seattle. This is the generation that will face the climate crisis and they are not waiting to act. These are our future policymakers, advocates, scientists and leaders, and we are proud that they are part of our long-term climate solutions.