



After completing an investigation into corrupt conduct, the Commissioner must write a report setting out their opinions, findings (including the evidence on which they are based) and their recommendations (if any, including the reasons for those recommendations). The report must indicate whether the Commissioner found evidence of serious or systematic corrupt conduct. Before including in an inquiry report an opinion, finding or recommendation that is critical of a Commonwealth agency, a State or Territory government entity or any other person, the Commissioner must give the head of the agency, head of unit or person the other involved a statement setting forth the opinion, finding or recommendation and a reasonable opportunity to respond. They may request that their response be included in the final report. A Commissioner may make any recommendation he deems appropriate, provided that the reasons for making the recommendation are set out in the report. For example, recommendations may include recommendations about actions to be taken against a particular person, or by a specific agency to address the consequences of corrupt behavior or to prevent its recurrence. If the Commissioner recommends that an agency take a particular action, the Commissioner may require the head of the agency to provide details of any action it has taken or proposes to take in relation to the recommendation, within a time limit specified by the Commissioner, and the head of the agency must comply with this requirement. If the Commissioner is not satisfied with the response, the Commissioner can escalate the matter to parliament. It is important to note that a finding by the NACC that a person has engaged in corrupt conduct does not mean that the person has been found guilty under the law, a finding of guilt can only be determined by a court of law. The KKKK has the power in certain cases, if they find evidence of a crime during their investigation, to disclose that evidence to the head of a police force or the director of public prosecutions, who can then consider whether to initiate a criminal investigation. or prosecution. Sensitive information The NACC must exclude sensitive information from their investigation report if it is not in the public interest for it to be released, for example, information related to Australia’s national security, defense or international relations. Final report The following persons must be provided with the final investigation report: The Prosecutor General (who is required to present the report to Parliament if public hearings were held during the investigation);

Prime Minister (where the investigation concerned the conduct of a current minister);

Head of Commonwealth Agency (where there was a member of their staff whose conduct was investigated); AND

Speaker of the House of Representatives or President of the Senate (where the corruption involved the conduct of a Commonwealth agency head). The Commissioner may make the final report of the inquiry public if he is satisfied that it is in the public interest to do so.

