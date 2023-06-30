Sask. the government pays the debt with a surplus of 1.58 billion dollars, the opposition criticizes the lack of affordability





The Saskatchewan government has retired more than $1 billion of provincial debt after ending the 2022-23 fiscal year with a large surplus. The Saskatchewan NDP called for the surplus to be used in affordability measures. A $1.58 billion surplus has allowed the province to retire $1.5 billion in provincial operating debt, with the province claiming the move saved Saskatchewan $66 million in projected future interest costs. The first volume of provincial public accounts shows that revenues are due to higher oil and potash prices, along with an increase in corporate and personal income taxes, as well as Provincial Sales Tax (PST) in 2022-23. Total provincial revenue increased $3.44 billion or 20 per cent to a total of $20.9 billion from the forecast in the 2022-2023 budget. Revenues from non-renewable sources had a reported increase of $1.69 billion or 58.2 percent compared to the budget forecast. Total revenue was recorded at $4.6 billion. Tax revenues for the province rose $1.72 billion or 21.2 percent from budget projections for a total of $9.81 billion. Total spending for the province was recorded at $19.01 billion, which was $1.39 billion or 7.9 percent higher than budget projections. According to the provincial government, this was mainly due to increased agricultural expenditure. While crop insurance payments were significantly lower than a year ago, they were still higher than budgeted, largely due to drought in the southwestern part of the province along with higher premium costs and values higher insurable acres, the news release said. Saskatchewan’s public debt currently stands at $30 billion as of March 31, 2023, which is $2.6 billion less than budgeted due to debt retirement and less borrowing. ‘PEOPLE DESERVE BETTER’ Saskatchewan NDP MLA and finance critic Trent Wotherspoon called out the province for not using the large surplus on issues such as affordability and infrastructure. This is a government that, despite collecting windfalls through the roof, stuck the people of Saskatchewan with new taxes and rate hikes and higher bills, making staggering cost-of-living increases worse. And despite this windfall, they still failed to fix our hospitals and schools, he said in a statement to the media. Compared to any other province, the people of Saskatchewan are facing the most stress and difficulty with their finances and unapologetically Scott Moe chose to make life more expensive with higher energy and power bills and 32 taxes and fees new at a time when people needed and deserved longevity. cost of living relief. This is an intact government. People deserve much better, he added.

