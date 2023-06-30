International
Mentoring as a Career Navigation Tool for Young Professionals
And if one does not want to adhere to the time-tested rules of first exploring choices such as engineering or medical careers or trying for government jobs, the question that arises is, how do you find a career that is the best and most suitable for the person to excel?
One can obtain psychometric evaluations. Using certain characteristics as guidelines, these tests offer some ideas about career fit. But the best answer may come from working with professional mentors.
Gerry Arathoon, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary, says: A decade or two ago, career professionals was not a common phrase, given its limited scope in the professional arena. Today, it is a key word, due to the large and large number of opportunities available to the modern generation. Hence, there is a need for proper mentoring, especially of our early career professionals.
The mentoring journey can start as early as high school. Some leading schools are choosing to work with career counselors in a structured way for their students. Parents and students can also contact them directly. Some of the institutions that offer career counseling are iDream Career, Mindler, Collegify and Leverage Edu. Areas of support may vary from broader career counseling to study abroad.
As students make the transition from school to college and then to their first job, the need for professional mentoring only increases. So how do we find the right mentor? What skills should be required in a mentor? Arathoon adds, The role of mentoring is one of persistence and commitment. A mentor is first a mentee before one moves up the ladder to be that person who affects the change required. Unless time, patience and direction-oriented dialogue are invested, a good team cannot be created. Every work culture has its own set of work dynamics. It is difficult to define a fixed plan of success in mentoring. This means that the answers the mentor may give may often not be definitive.
Arathoon explains that every situation, group or individual needs a tailored mentoring plan to reach the person or group.
Thus, the mentor’s role appears twofold:
1. Ensure that young career professionals are in the right line of work and of their choice. Proper mentoring in the formative years is vital
2. To support, motivate and enable the person to grow and thus become an active contributing member of society
Given the rapid changes in the world of work across all sectors amid new technological advances that are still in development, it will undoubtedly help early career professionals if they get reliable advice to navigate the changes.
But where can you find a mentor?
One possible choice is to find a mentor in their organization. Some are lucky enough to get great first bosses, and that first boss can become a lifelong career mentor. Some may meet a senior professional with whom they can relate really well. They can also use industry events or portals like LinkedIn to connect with top professionals. These are some of the ways to look for mentors. Benefits increase over time.
According to Arathoon, mentoring can help early career professionals set the right tone for the best possible outcome. However, it is an ongoing process. A good mentor acts as a rudder for young career professionals.
