Better bus services in the North East thanks to a further £45m funding boost





residents across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham will benefit from better bus services and cheaper fares thanks to £45.6m of government funding

The latest investment to improve bus services in the North East totals more than £163m, strengthening local transport links to boost the economy

comes on top of recent investments of £500m to extend the bus fare cap 2 and protect bus services to 2025, taking total government support to the sector from 2020 to over £3.5bn Residents across the North East will benefit from more reliable, punctual and cheaper bus services thanks to more than £45 million in new Government funding to improve local transport links, make travel more affordable and increase the economy. The Department for Transport has today (30 June 2023) confirmed that North East Transport, on behalf of the North East Joint Transport Committee, will receive £45.6 million for the Regions Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) to improve local bus services , to speed up bus travel times and offer lower fares to help passengers save money on travel. The move follows the government’s initial investment of £117.8m, taking the total funding to improve bus services in the North East to £163.5m from 2022. It comes shortly after Transport North East launched a new Bus 1 fare for everyone under 22 and the North East Transport Joint Committee agreed to provide free travel passes to 18-25-year-olds with care experience thanks to government funding . With better transport links essential to growing the economy, improvements to local bus services will help local people save money and travel to work, shop, access medical appointments and see more easily beloved ones. Roads Minister Richard Holden said: Tens of thousands of people across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham rely on the bus to get around every day. That’s why we’re confirming over £45 million to improve local bus services and help build the modern, reliable and affordable bus network that all people in the North East deserve. We have now invested more than £3.5 billion since 2020 to protect England’s bus routes outside London and help people get around for 2 as we leave no stone unturned to lift transport, help people save money on travel and grow the economy. The funding follows a recent £200m investment to help people save money on journeys by extending the bus fare cap from 2 to 31 October, which will continue at 2.50 for another year until November 2024. A further £300 million is being provided to bus operators and local authorities, including the North East, to protect key bus routes in 2025 and ensure long-term stability for the bus industry. This builds on over 3 years of government support worth over £2 billion to help the sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and more than £1 billion to support local authorities to deliver their long-term local plans to improve services. This calls for total government investment to support and improve bus services to 3.5 billion from 2020. Councilor Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Transport Joint Committee, said: I am delighted to welcome this funding, which brings the total price tag of our regional bus service improvement plan to £163.5 million. Our region came together to create a truly ambitious BSIP, so I am delighted that our determination to improve the transport network for passengers has been recognised. This funding will help us deliver a range of initiatives that make bus travel much more affordable and easier to use for everyone, as well as allowing us to support the bus industry in some very difficult times in in the wake of the recent pandemic.

