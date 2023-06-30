The following is a summary of the resolutions from the Ordinary Council meeting on Tuesday 27 June 2023. Note: it is not a complete record of the resolutions.

Usual business

Bid Acceptance – Newcastle Art Gallery Expansion – Telstra Asset Relocation Works

The council voted unanimously not to invite tenders for the Telstra Art Gallery extension works to relocate the assets. A satisfactory result would not have been achieved through tendering as the network assets are owned by Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra), who have exclusive rights to carry out any modifications to their network.

Supplementary report – proposed sale of operating land – 55 Cowper Street, Wallsend

Council voted to approve an alternative motion to table the item until reports are received on existing road stock across the city and the road stock lost in Newcastle over the last decade from the RMS/TfNSW, as well as a plan to road reserves including strategic acquisitions, temporary and permanent uses.

Phase 1 of the Hunter Estuary Coastal Management Program (CMP) has been completed.

Council unanimously passed an amended motion which endorsed the Hunter Estuary CMP Scoping Study, noted that the Hunter Estuary is the most polluted in NSW and called for the NSW Government to reinstate the dedicated Hunter Estuary Management Authority or equivalent government agency, charged with improving the health of the estuary. The City of Newcastle will be writing to the Minister for Hunting and the Minister for the Environment asking for their help to urgently remedy this situation.

Establishment of fee and charges for 2023/24

Council voted unanimously to make rates and fees for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 in accordance with sections 532 – 535 of the Local Government Act 1993.

Interest on late fees and charges for 2023/24

The Council voted to approve the rate of 9.0% per annum for interest on late rates and fees for the period July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 (inclusive). There is no interest for payers who, on the basis of financial difficulties, enter into an agreement to pay unpaid fees for a period of time.

Monthly executive performance report

The Council received the Monthly Executive Performance Report for May 2023.

Tender report – two-year lease of trucks and plant equipment

The Council voted to accept tenders for the occasional hire of plant, trucks and small plant and equipment for a period of two years.

Tender Report – Construction of the operational area for the transfer of recycled materials at the Summerhill Waste Management Center

Council voted unanimously to accept a tender for the construction of an operational area for the transfer of recycled materials to the Summerhill Waste Management Centre, enabling existing operations to continue until the materials recovery facility project is completed.

Notices of Movement

Pedestrian crossings

Council unanimously voted for an amended notice of motion calling for the City of Newcastle to develop a local pedestrian crossing policy in Newcastle and explore the distribution of new crossings in a number of areas across the city including locations in Hamilton South , Merewether, Hamilton North, Cooks Hill , Mayfield, New Lambton, Minmi, Elermore Vale and Tighes Hill.

Newcastle Inner City Bypass – further advocacy

Council unanimously supported an amended notice of motion calling on the City of Newcastle to write to the Member for Wallsend, relevant ministers and shadow ministers calling on the newly elected NSW Government to urgently review aspects of the Inner City Bypass project, to ensure the opportunity to provide a meaningful active and public transport link between two of the city’s key catalyst sites (John Hunter Hospital and Newcastle University) and opportunities for improvements to minimize biodiversity and habitat loss are not lost.

National Parks Estates Advocacy – 505 Minmi Street

The Council supported a notice of motion that the City of Newcastle wrote to Wallsend MP and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, calling for the urgent implementation of the Government’s election commitment to investigate the protection of Minmi Road 505 for conservation in the National Park Estate. reiterating the strong support of the elected Council for this option to permanently protect the Green Corridor.

Endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics

Council unanimously supported a notice of motion noting and welcoming the announcement that the Labor Government will provide Australia’s first endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics in all states and territories as part of the Labor Government’s $58.3 million commitment for these clinics.

The City of Newcastle will write to the Federal Member for Newcastle and the Deputy Speaker, the Minister for Health and Aged Care and the Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care advocating for Newcastle to be included in any subsequent funding for the clinics further.

500 Supercars and Climate Change

Council supported an amended notice of motion which notes that the NSW Government and Supercars Australia have not yet committed to any extension of the Newcastle 500, with the final decision subject to Council approval. He also noted the Council’s previous strong support for the electrification of Supercars and the opportunity to use Supercars to promote the use of public transport and electric vehicles in the city.

Invitation to the NSW Minister for Local Government

Council unanimously supported an amended notice of motion that notes Council unanimously supported a motion for NSW Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig to hold a Local Government Summit.

Overdue item

Social support and affordable housing

Council unanimously supported a notice of motion that the City of Newcastle offers the City’s support as a partner with the State and Commonwealth Governments to deliver $2 billion in national commitments to deliver thousands of additional social housing units, to support additional social and affordable housing in city. in response to the housing crisis.