The European Parliament took an important step towards strengthening the European Media Freedom Act and guaranteeing media freedom in the digital sphere





Canvas On June 29, the European Parliament’s Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) committee approved important changes to the draft European Media Freedom Act. Public Service Media thanks the members of the IMCO committee for their strong commitment to protecting media freedom and fostering a vibrant media landscape in Europe. We now count on lawmakers in the Committee on Culture and Education (CULT) to take these improvements into account when negotiating the European Parliament’s final position on EMFA. Increasing the Independence of Public Service Media: IMCO’s opinion reinforces the independence requirements of Public Service Media. It usefully clarifies that Member States must ensure that our members can fulfill their mandate independently, also ensuring that they have adequate and sustainable funding. We welcome that the EMFA includes strong principles that protect public service media from government interference. Promoting the importance of media services of general interest: The inclusion of a new obligation aimed at promoting the importance of media services of general interest is commendable. In an age where information overload and the spread of misinformation pose significant challenges, ensuring the relevance of quality news and media services is essential. It is even more important as user choice is increasingly captured by manufacturers of devices and user interfaces putting their commercial interests first. By placing the greatest emphasis on promoting the importance of media services of general interest, the IMCO committee has taken a decisive step in fostering an informed and pluralistic society. Empowering users to identify media service providers: In the digital age, where users increasingly access their news and entertainment through third parties such as social networks and video sharing platforms, users must be able to easily identify the media service providers whose content they consume . By offering citizens such a user right, the IMCO committee of the European Parliament reinforces trust, transparency and accountability in the media landscape. This provision serves as a shield against disinformation campaigns, fake news and anonymous sources, enabling users to assess the credibility and trustworthiness of the information they consume. Setting limitations on the intervention of platforms with media content: The IMCO opinion recognizes the negative effects of removals and other forms of restrictions of editorial content from online platforms on the editorial freedom of the media. It keeps intact the general idea of ​​Article 17 proposed by the Commission. As our members regularly face unjustified restrictions of their content by online platforms, based solely on their values ​​embodied in their terms and conditions, the EBU would have appreciated more ambition. IMCO’s opinion fails to equip media service providers with an effective right of reply prior to any action taken by the platforms. On the plus side, IMCO sets clear deadlines for platforms to address complaints from media service providers. When content moderation decisions are made regarding time-sensitive news and current affairs programming, clear deadlines are crucial. Providing access to audience measurement for media service providers: Audience measurement helps media companies understand their audience. For public service media, it is also a means of monitoring and demonstrating that we meet the objectives set out in our public service duty. However, in today’s mediated world, Public Service Media struggle to get the data they need from the platforms they operate on. The EBU is therefore grateful that the IMCO opinion goes beyond pure transparency requirements in audience measurement methodologies and ensures media service providers access to audience measurement data related to their content and services.

