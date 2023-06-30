Soroptimist International of Ponca City installs new officers





PONCA CITY, OK Soroptimist International of Ponca City recently installed their new officers for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Ruth Parman, District II Director of the South Central Region, led the installation held at Temple Emanuel. New officers are Lilly Freeman, president; Sandy Sibley, president-elect; Cindy Wigley, vice president; and Stacey Wilson, treasurer. Also, Kathy Tippin, secretary; Terri Buesing, parliamentarian; Lisa Eisele-Estes, director; and Debi Vap, director. Member of the Year for 2022-2023 was presented to Stacey Wilson. The club pays its dues for the year. 2022-2023 President Terri Buesing recognized past years’ officers and those members who received additional recognition for their service to the club. She thanked members for their support and the many achievements of the Covid years. Four new members have recently been inducted. In addition, Soroptimist expanded their Dreams program by adding a Dream It Achieve It program for seventh grade girls under the leadership of Cindy Wigley. Incoming President Lilly Freeman announced that outgoing President Terri Buesing will receive a $50 donation for her SIA Laurel Society membership. The Laurel Fellowship is SIA’s prestigious recognition program for donors who contribute gifts totaling $1,000 or more. Since 1994, nearly 9,200 Laurel Society members have given more than $19 million to help empower women and girls economically through our Dream Programs. District II Director Ruth Parman commented on the many accomplishments of the Ponca City Club and others in District II. The Ponca City Club gave SIA the largest donation of any club in the region through the SIA Club Giving Campaign. 100 percent of these donations go towards empowering women and girls by supporting the Live Your Dream awards at regional and federal levels. Incoming President Lilly Freemans theme is Ponca City is our garden to bloom and bring hope. She emphasized her goal to include all members and their ideas to move the club forward. Founded in 1950, the Ponca City club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also empowers LiveYourDream.organ’s online community by offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls. For more information on how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org. For information on your local Soroptimist club and how you can join and make a difference locally and worldwide, contact President Lilly Freeman 580.716.7360.

