



Orlando brings extensive sales and business experience in the beauty and direct selling industries IRVINE, California., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arbonne International pbcor Delaware The public benefit company and a global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty and wellness products announces that Only Orlando has been promoted to chief executive officer. The announcement follows organizational changes at its parent company, Groupe Rocher. Her focus will be to continue to strengthen the corporate office and sales partnership through technology innovation, enhanced communication and increased opportunities for entrepreneurial education.

Arbonne International Announces New CEO Jen Orlando

“This is an exciting time to be a part of Arbonne as we take our legacy to its next level of success,” said Jennifer Orlando, Chief Executive Officer, Arbonne. “New formulas, new products and new technology are transforming our company, and I look forward to collaborating with our teams both in the home office and in the field to position Arbonne for future growth.” Orlando returned to Arbonne in 2023 as Chief Growth and Innovation Officer after more than 18 years of industry experience with several beauty and wellness companies. “Working with motivated entrepreneurs and helping them thrive is my passion, and I look forward to leading this powerful community of dedicated professionals and independent contractors into the future of beauty and wellness,” said Orlando. “Jen brings a strong track record of business growth and a disciplined background in sales and transaction building with a passion for the sales field, employees and the future of Arbonne,” said Groupe Rocher CEO. Jean-David Schwartz. “We are confident that she is the right person to lead the company as we continue to innovate, grow and maximize the business opportunities that Arbonne offers.” Replaces Orlando Tyler Whiteheadwho recently left the company to pursue other opportunities. AROUND ARBONNE Arbonne has been a global force in sustainable healthy living since 1980. A healthy living community that connects personal consultation with a comprehensive digital experience to help people find wellness products that meet their needs today and tomorrow . Arbonne’s philosophy encompasses the relationship between pure, effective plant-based products, conscious sustainability practices, and connecting people together on their journey of healthy living. Arbonne will not rest when it comes to pure and safe formulations, starting with it Blacklist with over 2000+ banned ingredients. Arbonne makes every effort to be gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, with no artificial colors, flavors, flavors or sweeteners. As a purpose-driven company, Arbonne’s sustainable business practices help empower people to thrive and create a sustainable planet for the future. At Arbonne, both people and the planet are considered in every decision made. Arbonne is a proud B. I PURE certified corporation. UNDERSTANDING. CONNECTED. Follow Arbonne on social media Facebook: @arbonne Tweet: @arbonne Instagram: @arbonne Pinterest: @arbonne SOURCE Arbonne International, LLC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbonne-international-announces-new-ceo-jen-orlando-301868144.html

