The government institution endorses SS Innovations Internationals





June 30, 2023 – 9:23 am FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative robotic surgical technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announces the first successful surgical procedure in National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) in New Delhi, India using the SSi Mantra robotic surgical system. NITRD is the first central government institution in India to purchase SS Innovations’ state-of-the-art SSi Mantra robotic surgical system and the first Indian hospital of national status to perform robotic surgery using the indigenous SSi Mantra robotic surgical system. Director of NITRD, Dr. Ravindra Kumar Dewan, and consultant thoracic surgeon, Dr. Saransh Bansalrecently had successful lung surgery. Dr. Dewan said, “The SSi Mantra surgeon’s console provides a magnified and close-up view of the surgical site compared to the traditional visual aid system. Maneuvering the robotic arms enabled us to better access the chest cavity, making it much easier to perform the surgery with ease and precision.” Dr. Bansal added, “SS Innovations’ vision to make better healthcare available to everyone in the world by developing the affordable surgical robot, SSi Mantra, has enabled a government institution to procure this system so that the poorest of the poor of this nation can take advantage of this technology and improve their quality of life.” Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SS Innovations, said, “We are delighted with the enthusiastic market response to our SSi Mantra robotic surgical device. The recent successful completion of a lung surgery using the SSi Mantra system at the prestigious NITRD in New Delhi represents a significant milestone in providing gold standard care to patients from across the healthcare spectrum in India. “SS Innovations is grateful to NITRD for its leadership and collaboration as we strive to provide safe and affordable healthcare to patients who may not otherwise have access to this technology.” About the SSi Mantra Supporting advanced, affordable and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Robotic Surgical System offers multi-specialty use capabilities, including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular design, open console 3D vision and superior ergonomics, the system engages machine learning models to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra System has received the Indian Medical Devices Regulatory Authority (CDSCO) regulatory approval and has been clinically validated in India in more than 35 different surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe in 2023 and 2024. About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative robotic surgical technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger portion of the global population. SSII’s product range includes its proprietary robotic surgical system “SSI Mantra” and “SSI Mudra”, the wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures, including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII’s business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly and cost-effective robotic surgical solutions globally. For more information, visit the SSII website at ssinnovations.com OR LinkedIn for updates. Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate “, “expect” , “will”, “aim”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “may”, “require”, “projected”, “potential”, “anticipate”, “target,” “objective,” “intend” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance of SS Innovations International and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, activity levels, performance or achievements to be materially different. different from any outcome, level of activity in the future. , performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For more information: Advice for PCG

Stephanie Prince

[email protected]

(646) 863-6341

View the source version at GlobeNewswire.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stocktitan.net/news/SSII/government-institution-adopts-ss-innovations-international-s-s-si-7ehkvog8vte3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos