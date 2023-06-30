Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz















Ro-Khanna-China-US-Reset-Relations-FPLive-Site-3-2 US Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has a proposal for improving the world’s most important relationship. A member of the House Select Committee on China, Khanna says Washington needs it…Show more to rebalance its economic relations with Beijing. Khannas plan includes reducing trade deficits and tensions, improving communication and strengthening deterrence. But how can such a plan work when domestic politics on both sides seem to favor tougher rhetoric and policy? Khanna will join FP Editor-in-Chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth discussion not only about China, but also about Ukraine, US national security priorities, trade policy and more.









China-Debate-FPLive-Site-3-2 For most of the past three decades, there was a broad consensus that China’s continued growth was inevitable. But recently, an alternative school of thought has become popular: China…Show more has already reached its peak. Which theory is correct? It depends on who you ask. In 2021, Michael Beckley argued in FP that China’s demographic challenges and a decline in productivity would lead to economic stagnation. Along with his Danger Zone co-author Hal Brands, Beckley popularized the term “Pak China”. But Keyu Jin, author of “The New China Playbook,” counters that Beijing could lead the world’s largest economy within the next decade if it continues its innovative approach to local competition. Join FPs Ravi Agrawal for a timely debate between Beckley and Jin. FP subscribers are encouraged to submit questions in advance.









Paul-Scharre-AI-Global-Power-FPLive-Site-1500×100 All of a sudden, everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. But while much of the public conversation about AI centers around productivity and jobs, the race to dominate the technology is on.…Show morect a primary geopolitical concern. Artificial intelligence is already influencing warfare and deterrence, and the sheer amount of computing power required to stay ahead of the curve is driving foreign policy choices for major economies. Who will win the AI ​​race? What does it mean for critical minerals and mines? How will it affect global trade, sanctions and great power competition? To discuss his lead essay in FP’s summer issue, The Clash for AI, join FP’s Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Paul Scharre, author of Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

