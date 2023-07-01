Clean fuel regulations begin on Canada Day

Article content
Albertans shouldn’t feel a Canada Day pinch at the pumps as Ottawa’s new clean fuel regulations take effect Saturday.
The hit is estimated to come around 2025, and by 2030, as the CFR escalates, it will cost the average Alberta family north of $1,100 a year.
Albertans shouldn’t feel a Canada Day pinch at the pumps as Ottawa’s new clean fuel regulations take effect Saturday.
It is likely to be several years before the effects of the new rules, which aim to reduce emissions from fuels at every stage, from production to use, are felt. The move has been opposed by premiers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada.
Any increase in the pump price as Albertans head into the long weekend will be due to market pressures.
But UCP whip Shane Getson was still warning Albertans of Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a second carbon tax on consumers, in a press release Friday, following Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz’s letter to the federal Environment Minister and Climate Change Steven Guilbault on Thursday saying Alberta’s opposition to the program.
Under the phased approach of the new regulations, most producers already fall into phase one compliance with ethanol additives and will not be inclined to purchase credits that can be passed on to the consumer. But higher costs are on the horizon.
Those impacts on both households and the economy as a whole will gradually increase over the next few years, said Trevor Tombe, an economist at the University of Calgary. The best estimates for this are from the parliamentary budget office. . . where they quantify the effects until 2030.
Tombe said the CFR is not a carbon tax. It is a regulatory intervention that will increase costs, which will be passed on to the individual.
It’s estimated that by 2030, it will cost the average Alberta family more than $1,100 a year, according to the PBO. This will be on top of a carbon tax expected to rise to $170 per tonne by 2030.
This is something that will have real consequences for people, Tombe said. That’s certainly something that affects the cost of transportation fuel, and that’s the main way in which it has broader economic effects, so it shifts consumer spending away from other things.
He added that higher transportation costs will increase the cost of all goods and services.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation was still encouraging drivers to fill up their cars before Canada Day, especially if they are traveling west into BC.
The difference in price between Crowsnest Pass and Sparwood, BC, on the other side of the border, was 29 cents per litre, mainly due to the difference in provincial taxes. Alberta has suspended the 13 cent fuel tax until the end of 2023.
Tombe said the effectiveness of the CFR as a tool in reducing emissions remains to be seen, but it likely won’t be as effective or as cheap as a carbon tax.
Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist for Alberta Central, said the increase in the carbon tax and CFR will not match the current market volatility due to the effects of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and other global factors. He said these factors alone may have prompted more people to rethink their transport than any tax.
Gasoline prices at $2 a liter because of the war in Ukraine have probably changed a lot of math for many consumers, perhaps even more than the carbon tax, he said. Because, all of a sudden, you see the price and you’re like, OK, how can I change my behavior to lower my costs?
While consumers may be able to escape shock at the pumps, those who still have a fixed-rate option for electricity will see an increase in their bill for July, with a 51 percent increase in their energy rate.
Prices climbed to 26.6 cents per kilowatt-hour in July as higher forecasted usage coupled with market factors and the delayed pay-off of affordability measures put in place earlier this year combined to drive up rates. The price has increased from 16 cents/kWh in May and 16.7 cents/kWh in April.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said large parts of the country lack options, even when it comes to public transportation. He also questioned the reliability of electric vehicles compared to combustion engines in Canada’s colder climate.
He is also concerned about the wider effects of another price on carbon and its impacts on the economy and the cost of living, particularly in light of recent improvements in inflation.
There is a large drop in inflation driven by . . . energy prices, McTeague said, noting a 50-cent decrease in the price of gas since the beginning of the year. It is ubiquitous, pervasive and works its way through the economy. So to start messing with the cost of energy, it makes us uncompetitive and it also makes the cost of living much more difficult.
McTeague is not in favor of any carbon tax or price. Instead, he echoed Premier Danielle Smith on the need to look at global emissions targets, not just Canada, which account for a relatively small amount of total emissions. He said this could be addressed by increasing the export of LNG to markets such as Japan and Germany.
Emissions do not stop at the Canadian border, nor do they stop when they come to the Canadian border, he said.
I think what we need to do is make sure we have a scenario in this country where you have people finally recognizing that Canada has a diversity of energy and fuel services and opportunities on a basis that very few other countries can match. And therefore, we have every ability to change our path.
Tweet: @JoshAldrich03
|
Sources
2/ https://calgaryherald.com/business/clean-fuel-regulations-start-canada-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
REVIEWS
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notification, you’ll now receive an email if you get a reply to your comment, there’s an update on a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows the comment. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the Chat