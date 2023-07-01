Clean fuel regulations begin on Canada Day

The hit is estimated to come around 2025, and by 2030, as the CFR escalates, it will cost the average Alberta family north of $1,100 a year. Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Article content Albertans shouldn’t feel a Canada Day pinch at the pumps as Ottawa’s new clean fuel regulations take effect Saturday.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Calgary Herald ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Calgary Herald ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favorite authors.

Article content It is likely to be several years before the effects of the new rules, which aim to reduce emissions from fuels at every stage, from production to use, are felt. The move has been opposed by premiers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada.

Sign up to receive daily news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of the Calgary Herald Headline News will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem with registration. Please try again

Article content Any increase in the pump price as Albertans head into the long weekend will be due to market pressures. But UCP whip Shane Getson was still warning Albertans of Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a second carbon tax on consumers, in a press release Friday, following Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz’s letter to the federal Environment Minister and Climate Change Steven Guilbault on Thursday saying Alberta’s opposition to the program. Under the phased approach of the new regulations, most producers already fall into phase one compliance with ethanol additives and will not be inclined to purchase credits that can be passed on to the consumer. But higher costs are on the horizon. Those impacts on both households and the economy as a whole will gradually increase over the next few years, said Trevor Tombe, an economist at the University of Calgary. The best estimates for this are from the parliamentary budget office. . . where they quantify the effects until 2030.

Article content

Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content The CFR will cost the average Alberta household north of $1,100 a year: PBO Tombe said the CFR is not a carbon tax. It is a regulatory intervention that will increase costs, which will be passed on to the individual. It’s estimated that by 2030, it will cost the average Alberta family more than $1,100 a year, according to the PBO. This will be on top of a carbon tax expected to rise to $170 per tonne by 2030. This is something that will have real consequences for people, Tombe said. That’s certainly something that affects the cost of transportation fuel, and that’s the main way in which it has broader economic effects, so it shifts consumer spending away from other things. He added that higher transportation costs will increase the cost of all goods and services. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation was still encouraging drivers to fill up their cars before Canada Day, especially if they are traveling west into BC. The difference in price between Crowsnest Pass and Sparwood, BC, on the other side of the border, was 29 cents per litre, mainly due to the difference in provincial taxes. Alberta has suspended the 13 cent fuel tax until the end of 2023.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Tombe said the effectiveness of the CFR as a tool in reducing emissions remains to be seen, but it likely won’t be as effective or as cheap as a carbon tax. Gasoline prices at $2 a liter have probably changed a lot of math for many consumers, perhaps even more than the carbon tax Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist for Alberta Central, said the increase in the carbon tax and CFR will not match the current market volatility due to the effects of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and other global factors. He said these factors alone may have prompted more people to rethink their transport than any tax. Gasoline prices at $2 a liter because of the war in Ukraine have probably changed a lot of math for many consumers, perhaps even more than the carbon tax, he said. Because, all of a sudden, you see the price and you’re like, OK, how can I change my behavior to lower my costs? While consumers may be able to escape shock at the pumps, those who still have a fixed-rate option for electricity will see an increase in their bill for July, with a 51 percent increase in their energy rate. Prices climbed to 26.6 cents per kilowatt-hour in July as higher forecasted usage coupled with market factors and the delayed pay-off of affordability measures put in place earlier this year combined to drive up rates. The price has increased from 16 cents/kWh in May and 16.7 cents/kWh in April.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said large parts of the country lack options, even when it comes to public transportation. He also questioned the reliability of electric vehicles compared to combustion engines in Canada’s colder climate. He is also concerned about the wider effects of another price on carbon and its impacts on the economy and the cost of living, particularly in light of recent improvements in inflation. There is a large drop in inflation driven by . . . energy prices, McTeague said, noting a 50-cent decrease in the price of gas since the beginning of the year. It is ubiquitous, pervasive and works its way through the economy. So to start messing with the cost of energy, it makes us uncompetitive and it also makes the cost of living much more difficult. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province is ready to challenge the Clean Fuel Rule Summer electricity prices will increase for Albertans under regulated rate plans McTeague is not in favor of any carbon tax or price. Instead, he echoed Premier Danielle Smith on the need to look at global emissions targets, not just Canada, which account for a relatively small amount of total emissions. He said this could be addressed by increasing the export of LNG to markets such as Japan and Germany. Emissions do not stop at the Canadian border, nor do they stop when they come to the Canadian border, he said. I think what we need to do is make sure we have a scenario in this country where you have people finally recognizing that Canada has a diversity of energy and fuel services and opportunities on a basis that very few other countries can match. And therefore, we have every ability to change our path. [email protected] Tweet: @JoshAldrich03

Article content

Share this article on your social network