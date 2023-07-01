Sask. Government and teachers union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin

While the Saskatchewan government’s negotiating team says it has put forward a “fair” offer, the teachers’ union says many of its key proposals have been “met with resistance” as the two sides settle for a summer of contract negotiations.

On Thursday afternoon, the Government-Trust Bargaining Committee (GTBC), a combination of government representatives and representatives of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, issued a press release outlining the proposed salary increase for teachers.

GBTC said it has offered a three percent increase for 2023, followed by two percent increases in 2024 and 2025.

“GTBC’s proposed offer of seven per cent over three years is a fair deal that recognizes the important work of Saskatchewan’s teachers,” the press release said.

It’s still early in the process, with contract negotiations expected to continue throughout the summer with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire in August.

“Our offer ensures that salaries and benefits for Saskatchewan teachers remain above the Western Canadian average,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in the press release.

Saskatchewan Federation of Teachers president Samantha Becotte says while the province’s educators have pressing concerns about class size and complexity, as well as student support, the proposed pay increase falls short of what is needed.

“Teacher salaries have fallen below the rate of inflation. For our last two deals, we’ve lost about seven-point-five percent of purchasing power,” Becotte told CTV News Friday morning.

“We want to make sure teachers are successful in their classrooms, but teachers also don’t have to worry about whether they can pay their mortgage or afford their groceries.”

Beyond the pay raise, Becotte highlighted the challenges she says teachers are facing in Saskatchewan classrooms are “a top priority” for this round of talks.

“We know teachers aren’t just looking at the salary, we want to make sure the students in our classrooms are supported,” Becotte said.

“There are proposals that aim to look at class size and complexity and have a mechanism to ensure that class sizes don’t continue to grow and that we have the right number of teachers in schools.”

The additional proposals are already proving to be a sticking point, judging by a message sent to STF members on Thursday afternoon.

“To [STF bargaining team] met with resistance to having class size and complexity, and several other proposals, included in a provincial collective agreement,” the email obtained by CTV News said.

Although the STF was given advance notice that the government was planning to publicly share its current wage offer, it said it hoped the focus would remain on what was happening at the negotiating table.

“We hope that the talks will continue at the table, where they should be [happening]. So hopefully we’re not seeing the parties debating the merits of the proposals at this time,” she said.

Earlier this month, the STF objected to a move by the Northern Lights School Division to distribute proposed contract terms directly to union members, which the union said was effectively bypassing the bargaining process.

“The Northern Lights School Division situation is significantly different because it was not fully communicated at the negotiating table,” Becotte said.

The school division, which bargains separately with the STF, did not return CTV News’ request for comment.

The STF placed the division in “dispute,” meaning there could be formal complaints against teachers who sign a contract with the division if the two sides don’t reach a settlement.