Panel Discussion on Women’s Rights – 17th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council

Objectives: To discuss promising examples of measures to address gender-based violence against women and girls in public and political life consistent with States’ human rights obligations to prevent, investigate and punish such violence and to promote the participation of women. Chairman: Mr. Vclav Blek, Chairman of the Human Rights Council Introductory statements: Mr. Volker Trk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences Panelists: Ms. Nicole Ameline, Member of the Commission for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women

Ms. Cristina Solano Daz, Representative of the National Political Assembly of Indigenous Women of Mexico

Ms. Yvonne Apiyo Brndle-Amolo, Member of the Swiss Parliament and Chair of the Parliamentary Group of European Minorities

Ms. Houda Slim, President of the Arab Women Parliamentary Network for Equality “Ra’edat” SPEAKERS: Mr. Volker Trk, High Commissioner for Human Rights

Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences

Ms. Nicole Ameline, Member of the Commission for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women

Ms. Cristina Solano Daz, Representative of the National Political Assembly of Indigenous Women of Mexico

Ms. Yvonne Apiyo Brndle-Amolo, Member of the Swiss Parliament and Chair of the Parliamentary Group of European Minorities

Ms. Houda Slim, President of the Arab Women Parliamentary Network for Equality “Ra’edat”

Ms. Angeles Moreno Bau, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain

Ms. Maya Morsy, President of the National Council for Women of Egypt

Canada (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Patricia McCullagh

European Union, Mrs. Lotte Knudsen

Latvia (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Bakhtijor Hasan

Pakistan (on behalf of the OIC), Mr. Afaq Ahmad

The Bahamas (on behalf of the Caribbean Community – CARICOM), Ms. Patricia Ann Hermanns

Trkiye (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Gwen Bege

Belgium (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve

Australia (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Amanda Gorely

Costa Rica (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Shara Duncan Villalobos

Italy, Mr. Vincenzo Grassi

Danish Institute for Human Rights, Ms. Nieves Molina Clemente

Action Canada for Population and Development, Ms. Meghan Doherty

International Women’s League for Peace and Freedom, Ms. Sholeh Zamini

Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Ms. Maira Mariela Macdonald Alvarez

Luxembourg, Mr. Mark Bichler

Costa Rica, Ms. Shara Duncan Villalobos

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ms. Rita Frech

Sierra Leone, Mr. Samuel Housman Buggie Saffa

United Arab Emirates, Mr. Khalifa Al Mazrouei

Slovenia, Ms. Jana Urh Lesjak

Ecuador, Mr. Alejandro Dávalos

Burkina Faso, Mr. Tiaho Emma Lombo

France, Mr. Jeremy Bonnafont

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Felix Pea Ramos

Monaco, Ms. Carole Lanteri

Center for Reproductive Rights, Mr. Kiefer Kofman

International Association of Lesbians and Gays, Mrs. Emily Waters

Institute for Human Rights, Mrs. Diana of Nazareth

Ms. Nicole Ameline, Member of the Commission for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women

Ms. Cristina Solano Daz, Representative of the National Political Assembly of Indigenous Women of Mexico

Ms. Yvonne Apiyo Brndle-Amolo, Member of the Swiss Parliament and Chair of the Parliamentary Group of European Minorities

Ms. Houda Slim, President of the Arab Women Parliamentary Network for Equality “Ra’edat”

Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1b/k1blga58tp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos