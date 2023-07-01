A woman has had her leg amputated after being caught at a Thai airport checkpoint

BANGKOK A Thai woman’s leg had to be partially amputated after she got stuck in a moving walkway at an international airport in Bangkok, officials said.

Supannee Kittirattana, 57, was on her way to the southern city of Nakhon Si Thammarat when her left leg got caught in the crosswalk around 8:27 a.m. Thursday (7:27 p.m. ET Wednesday), Karant Thanakuljeerapat said. director of Don Mueang International. The airport.

The airport’s medical team responded quickly and transferred him to a local hospital, Karant said. She was later transferred to another hospital, where she underwent surgery to amputate her leg at the knee.

Karant expressed his condolences for the serious accident and said the cause was under investigation.

We would like to assure all passengers using Don Mueang Airport that we will investigate, check and improve our measures in order to provide safe and efficient services, he told a press conference.

He said the trail has been in service since 1996 and has regular maintenance checks.

Airports of Thailand, the state-owned company that operates airports across the country, said in a statement that all walkways at Don Mueang were temporarily closed and that it had ordered checks on walkways and escalators at all airports. He said he would pay for all of Kittirattanas medical expenses and pursue better compensation for the injured.

The victim’s son, Krit Kittirattana, said the family was more concerned about her mental state and how she would adjust long-term.

This crisis is very difficult for our family, he said in a Facebook post. We are still shocked and saddened every time we see the news or think about our mothers condition, but we have to fight because our mother is fighting.

He said the family had requested CCTV footage from the airport, but would leave it to the airport to carry out an investigation, which the family hopes will be fair and just.

Don Mueang is the smaller and older of the two international airports in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Since Suvarnabhumi Airport opened in 2006, Don Mueang has served primarily as a secondary hub for low-cost flights in the Bangkok metropolitan region.

Thailand, a major tourist destination, has been trying to revive the industry since the end of pandemic restrictions. So far this year it has welcomed more than 12 million international visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Another passenger had complained of a similar incident in a different part of Don Mueang Airport in July 2019. Dhanapat Koomsalud said he was exiting a moving walkway when one of his shoes got stuck.

The shoe was immediately absorbed into the walkway, he said in a Facebook post the following month. I was shocked and when I looked, I saw that the safety comb was broken, that’s why my shoe was soaked.

Koomsalud said he didn’t want to imagine what might have happened if he had waited a second longer or if his shoe had been harder to remove. He lodged a complaint with the airport but said he had not heard aside an initial text three weeks earlier.

In another Facebook post in response to Thursday’s accident, Koomsalud said authorities at Don Mueang Airport had contacted him shortly after his 2019 post.

What I wanted them to improve was the speed to help, the complaint channel needs to be improved, said Koomsalud, who said he was compensated at the time with a fruit basket, an airport souvenir and money for his damaged shoe.

I want to convey my condolences to the victim, he said of Kittirattana, and I hope there are no more accidents like this.