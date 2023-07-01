Students spice up the Fourth of July | FIU news





By: Daniella Ramos What better way to wow your guests and rock your way to a flavor revolution this Fourth of July than with a new take on backyard barbecue. Say goodbye to bland barbecue and embrace a new era of smoky, strong and irresistible flavors that will set your Independence Day celebrations on fire. FIU students, who are part of Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management student club, i FIU Cafe Guildare the creators of this new culinary innovation, a dry coffee rub, that mixes traditional spices with used coffee grounds or grounds. Chaplin School Principal and Coffee Society President Gianna LaRusso is one of the student innovators behind the blend. She decided to do this semester on alternative ways of using coffee. From coffee cleaning to caviar, coffee roasting and now dry grinding – the aim was to redefine the boundaries of culinary creativity in the coffee sector. Students customize their own recipes during the FIU Coffee Guild’s dry rub workshop The result – FIU’s first Coffee Guild Dry Rub Workshop, where more than 10 different BADIA® spices were laid out on the counter and students had the option to incorporate their favorite spices and coffee grounds or follow a prepared recipe in advance. Participants got to take home their own bottle, combining the aromatic richness of roasted coffee with a mesmerizing blend of spices. The explosion of flavors is leaving grill masters and food enthusiasts wanting more. “I love the rub,” said hospitality management graduate student Michael Eboka, who attended the Dry Rub Workshop. “What a great idea to use leftover coffee in a new way. I’m using mine as a drinking ball,” he added. The best part is that the dry rub is sustainable because it’s made by reusing coffee grounds that would normally go to waste after brewing your morning cup of joe. This innovative invention showcases student creativity as it reuses coffee beans in an exciting way. But it doesn’t stop there – the versatility of the dry coffee rub extends to vegetarian options, grilled vegetables, and even mixing it with oil to create a delicious bread dipping oil. It’s the ultimate companion for any backyard gathering, turning every dish into a culinary delight. “I expected the coffee aroma to dominate, but instead, it helped the other spices shine and create a great foundation,” Hospitality Junior Yasmine Tesone said. “Plus, there was no grainy texture, which was a pleasant surprise,” added Tesone. , who recently used the dry rub she made during the workshop to create a nice steak and was amazed by the results. Coffee Guild dry rub can be used on steaks, chicken, seafood and vegetables The Coffee Guild is a student-run organization that was founded in February 2022. It is one of the three pillar organizations – Coffee, Bartender’s and Wine Guilds – of the FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence at the Chaplin School. Students involved in the Coffee Society share a passion and curiosity for the world of coffee and enjoy building friendships around it while focusing on the life cycle from bean to beverage and everything in between. “It’s more than joining a student organization; you’re getting industry experience, networking, learning new things every time you attend meetings and events. There is never a lack of education or entertainment,” said LaRusso. FIU Coffee Guild President Gianna LaRusso came up with the dry rub idea Guilds have regular meetings on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. If you are interested in participating or becoming a member, visit FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence website or follow Bacardi Center of Excellence OR FIU hospitality social media channels. The Coffee Guild plans to hold more dry rub workshops in the future. In case you missed this, here is the recipe for making your own dry rub. FIU COFFEE GUILD DRY ROAST RECIPE 1 tablespoon of salt

2 spoons of ground coffee

1 tablespoon of dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2023/fiu-students-spice-up-this-fourth-of-july The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos