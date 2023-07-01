International
International diving group changes rules due to fatal diving incidents in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. An international commercial diving regulator is changing its policies in the wake of three deaths at a now-defunct diving school in Jacksonville.
The News4JAX I-TEAM has been investigating CDA Technical Institute since last year after discovering the student’s drowning death. The I-TEAM has learned that another student died by suicide and a fifth died of a drug overdose on campus.
MORE: News4JAX Investigations at CDA Technical Institute
Victor Pierce, Isaiah Johnson and Fausto Martins all went down in a span of eight months. This week, Pierce’s widow filed a lawsuit against the school.
or The YouTube video from the CDA Technical Institute is years old, but still online. In it, school champions help students become professionally certified in commercial diving.
These certifications ensure our graduates have the knowledge and skills needed to be a commercial diver, said an instructor in the video. The accreditation process is your only guarantee that a school teaches to a government standard.
At the top of this list is the International Association of Diving Contractors, a non-profit organization covering 41 countries that is focused on safety standards.
“This is something that no school in the actual recorded history of commercial diving in this country has ever seen before, I mean, neglect, and it’s just astounding,” said Phil Newsum, the organization’s executive director.
CONNECTED: Third family sues troubled Jacksonville diving school after drownings
Newsum said he learned of two of the deaths secondhand.
“Unfortunately, through other third parties who had heard about it in the media, or in some cases, you know, parents of students who are in the industry came and brought it to my attention,” he said. It certainly didn’t come from the school itself, except for one self-reported incident.
The Newsums organization called for an urgent audit and when the school leaders refused, ADCI withdrew their accreditation.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, which sent military veterans to training for the GI Bill, also cut ties. Shortly thereafter, the school was closed.
ADCI is now changing its international regulations, auditing every school every two years and also requiring them to audit themselves in the years in between. Newsum said he had been at work, but the board made the decision with urgency after learning of the CDA deaths.
Newsum said there are 14 well-known commercial dive schools that his organization works with. He said the CDA was, by far, the most problematic.
Well, his disappointment, would probably be a gross understatement, he told News4JAX. But I want to keep everything higher. But of course, the preventable loss of life is something that, you know, I just don’t have the words for. But it is clear that this group should never be trusted, or given the opportunity to run a commercial dive facility ever again.
Dean Urenda, Victor Pierce’s stepfather, felt the same way.
I just don’t want these people associated with this school to go out and start another school or just go out and get hired somewhere else because they are a problem, Urenda said.
The I-TEAM has attempted to reach school leadership, specifically owner Ray Black, for comment. Calls have not been returned. Now, the numbers associated with the school have been disconnected.
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX – All Rights Reserved.
