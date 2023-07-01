International
Cancellations by United Airlines still affect passengers at Denver International Airport
Travel in the days leading up to the Independence Day holiday weekend continues to be complicated for some passengers at Denver International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says Thursday was the busiest day for air travel in America since the COVID pandemic.
As of 11 a.m., more than 130 flights have been canceled, and almost 100 of them are from United Airlines.
A United Airlines spokesman says the flights have been affected all during this week. It started with heavy storms 6 days ago. Airline staffing shortages and what United says have been issues with FAA air traffic control operations have made matters worse.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praised the canceled flights this week, saying on Twitter: “United’s disruptions are up, but moving in the right direction.”
Some of the people whose flights were delayed or canceled Friday told CBS News Colorado they’re just trying to get to their final vacation destination.
“I’ve used United my whole life and this is the worst I’ve ever seen. Lack of service, lack of organization, lack of compassion,” Adam Iudiciani said Friday. He’s been stuck in Denver waiting to catch a flight since Monday.
“(It’s a matter of) contingency planning. A billion dollar company that you would think has some kind of emergency preparedness and it doesn’t seem like they have the right people or … and even higher than just United, to say the least. But at the Department for Transport level, there is a lack of leadership.”
Denver International Airport expects more than half a million people to travel through the airport over the holiday weekend. Persons departing from Denver are required to arrive at the airport 2 hours prior to their flight’s boarding time.
Customers whose flights have been canceled may receive a refund if they no longer wish to travel: united.com/en/us/refunds
