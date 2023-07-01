International
For the record, June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Earl Smith AND Angela Hatteryboth of whom are professors of women’s and gender studies, recently published a paper IN Journal of Black Studies. “Reconceptualizing Kaepernicks kneeling protests and his expulsion from the NFL as a violation of his right to work.
Presentations
Arild Hestvikprofessor of linguistics and cognitive sciences, was the main organizer of PhonolEEGy Conference 2, a two-day event held June 24-25 as a satellite event during the Linguistic Society of America Summer Institute 2023. The conference was designed to connect electroencephalogram (EEG) and/or magnetoencephalogram (MEG)-based research with phonological theory. According to Hestvik, while EEG/MEG-based research on language-related sound and its modeling (phonology) is growing, work that explicitly addresses how the phonological system is implemented in the brain is still relatively limited. The conference aimed to promote EEG/MEG-based evidence as it informs phonological theory in order to increase the intersection of these fields. The event featured 13 talks, including three from international guest speakers: Aditi Lahiri from the University of Oxford; Philip Monahan of the University of Toronto; and Milko Grimaldi from the University of Salento. The event was funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation.
Rudi MateuJohn and Dorothy Munroe, Distinguished Professor of History, on June 14 delivered a keynote address, Zoom: A Historical Perspective on the Quest for Economic Self-Sufficiency in Iran, for the International Iran Economic Association.
Steven Eidelman, the H. Rodney Sharp Professor of Human Services Policy and Leadership in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences, was invited as the guest of honor at the Inclusive Global Development Roundtable at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games on June 18 in Berlin Germany. This global gathering provided a platform for leaders to announce pledges for substantive advancements in inclusion through sports for students and youth of all abilities as part of the launch of the Special Olympics Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion.
Alaina Robinsonpolicy specialist II at Institute for Public Administration (IPA), presented a poster presentation at 21st Annual Policy and Practice Institute: Delaware Conference on Public Education at Dover High School on June 21, 2023. The Policy and Practice Institute is Delaware’s premier networking and professional learning event for over 650 educators, school leaders and policymakers across the state. Introducing Robinsons poster titled, The Redding Consortium for Educational Equity: A model for educational equity in Delaware, presented the work and achievements of the Consortium and its working groups. Robinson empowered participants to take action promoting educational equity in their school communities. Additionally, it encouraged participant learning by sharing the practices and results of the Redding Consortium’s work, while engaging education researchers and practitioners in meaningful discussions about how to improve educational equity in their respective schools and districts across the Delaware. The Redding Consortium was created to recommend policies and practices to the Delaware Governor and General Assembly that will achieve educational equity and improve educational outcomes for all Pre-K through twelfth grade students in the City of Wilmington and north of New Castle County Delaware. The Redding Consortium is staffed by IPA and Delaware State University and supports programming to improve the lives of affected communities by helping to fund full-day pre-K programs, school wrap-around services and scholarships to recruit educators and other educational support staff. IPA is a research and public service center in Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration.
Xiaopeng Ji, assistant professor in the School of Nursing, was awarded the Hypno Club Cup for presenting her peer-selected study on sleep and cardiometabolic health disparities as part of the 2023 data blitz competition hosted by the Society for Sleep Research . The study was co-authored by Lauren Covingtonalso assistant professor in the School of Nursing, Freda Patterson, associate dean of research in the Department of Behavioral Health and Nutrition, and Janeese Brownlow, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Delaware State University. This cross-sectional research suggested a stronger association between unhealthy sleep and increased risk of metabolic syndrome for racial and ethnic minorities versus non-Hispanic whites in developing adult populations. The age period of 18 to 21 years is critical as a point of change where sleep problems usually increase the most. This research helps lead to my next study, an AI-enabled intervention to help improve sleep in Black/African American youth, Ji said. With increased cardiometabolic risks, this population deserves more attention and may derive the greatest benefits from a targeted intervention.
Staff from University of Delaware Water Resources Center (UDWRC) joined 360 participants from water research universities across North America at the 2023 Universities Council on Water Resources and National Institutes of Water Resources (UCOWR/NIWR) Annual Water Resources Conference. The event was held June 13-15, 2023, at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. At the conference awards luncheon, Gerald Kauffman, Jr. director of the UDWRC and associate professor with the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration. was appointed as the 59th president of UCOWR to serve a one-year term. Kauffman also presented on interstate governance of drought and flood watersheds in the US Four additional papers on water resources research in Delaware were presented by UDWRC staff and graduate students. Martha NarvaezUDWRC associate director and policy scientist presented at the City of Wilmington Green Jobs Program. Andrew HomseyUDWRC policy scientist, presented, Watersheds and Landscapes of the Delaware Basin and Estuary: 2023 Status and Trends. Elizabeth Shieldsmaster’s degree student in public policy, submitted, Native and European place names along streams and waterways in Delaware (Lenapehocking). Lydia Franks, graduate student in water science and policy, presented, Economic Value of New Jersey Delaware River Tributaries. UDWRC is a unit of public service, education and research Institute for Public Administration located at the Biden School.
Honors
Cathy Wu, Unidel Edward G. Jefferson Chairman and Professor of College of Engineering Department of Computer and Information Sciencesis named as a 2023 friend THE International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB). The ISCB Fellows Program was introduced in 2009 to honor members who have distinguished themselves through outstanding scientific and leadership contributions to the fields of computational biology and bioinformatics. Wu is recognized as a long-time leader in the field of bioinformatics, particularly for her leadership of the Protein Information Resource (PIR), the UniProt Consortium, and the Protein Ontology Consortium. As Director of PIR, Wu co-founded the UniProt International Consortium in 2002, bringing together three different protein sources in the US, UK and Switzerland, and serving as the US Principal Investigator with ongoing funding from the National Institutes of Health since his . the beginning. As a central hub of protein knowledge to advance biomedical sciences, UniProt provides information from hundreds of thousands of publications on tens of millions of proteins from all living organisms. The resource receives over 8 million page views per month from one million unique sites worldwide. Wu is also an elected member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for her contributions to computational biology and data science, and an elected member of Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) for contributions to bioinformatics, computational biology, knowledge mining, and semantic data integration.
Kathy Murphy, associate director of Institute for Public Administration (IPA) in Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration was recently elected chairman of Delaware ACE Women’s Network (Dawn). Joy JordanThe secretary was elected assistant policy scientist at IPA. DAWN is the state chapter of the American Council on Education (ACE), which is focused on mobilizing the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, quality practice. DAWN serves as the state’s premier organization dedicated to supporting and advancing leadership opportunities for Delaware women in higher education. For more than 25 years, the organization has provided information and advice to constituencies within the higher education community about policies, issues, education and research that affect equality, diversity and the advancement of women. DAWN’s Executive Committee is comprised of women from the University of Delaware, Goldey-Beacom College, Delaware Community Technical College, Widener University – Delaware School of Law, Delaware State University and Wilmington University. Each year DAWN hosts a variety of professional development and networking events for its members. At the annual Leadership Summit held in March, DAWN raised $1,400 for I am my sisters keeper, a local nonprofit that provides leadership development and entrepreneurial skills training to girls ages 6 to 18. Murphy is a longtime member of DAWN and has attended their events as an attendee and presenter. She joined DAWNs Executive Committee in 2020 and became the president-elect in 2022. Murphy is the past president of the Delaware Association for Public Administration (DAPA) and the Delaware Conflict Resolution Network (DCRN). As IPA’s Associate Director, she leads IPA’s strategic staff development and climate initiatives by creating opportunities for staff to acquire new skills and build more effective teams. She also oversees the Conflict Resolution Program that is housed at the IPA. This program is dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to use collaborative approaches to conflict resolution. Jordan joined DAWNs Executive Committee in 2021. She served on their 2023 Statewide Leadership Summit planning committee. As an Assistant Policy Scientist in IPA’s Conflict Resolution Program, Joy serves as a program facilitator and facilitator. of Delaware Statewide Special Education Dispute Resolution, known as SPARC.
