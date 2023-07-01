First Nationwide Assessment of State-Managed Fisheries





The study addresses important blind spots in the scientific data of non-federal fisheries in the United States and signals the need for stronger investments in science and management, recommending actions for states to support healthier fisheries. Scientists from The Nature Conservancy and the University of Washington (UW) have published the first nationwide study of its kind on non-federally managed fisheries in the United States. The analysis assesses a sample of 311 of 1,992 total fisheries that are managed by state and territorial fisheries authorities or are unmanaged and finds that over 80% of fisheries have unknown stock status and over 60% are not actively managed by the state or other agencies. Of the 20% of fisheries that have reliable estimates, less than half are considered to have at least partially acceptable stock status. In most surveys, experts cite data limitations and resource constraints as the biggest barriers to more active and effective management. America’s fisheries provide nearly two million jobs and contribute $117 billion to our GDP (source: NOAA Fisheries). Although state and territory fisheries account for 40% of the commercial value of US marine fisheries, until now there has been no synthesis on the health and management of non-federal fisheries in the United States. Using Fisheries Management Index (FMI), a metric that accounts for the five dimensions of fish management, the study finds that species that are more actively managed (ie, those with a higher FMI) tend to be more valuable to commercial or recreational fisheries and also tend to have levels more favorable stock status, despite data limitations and resource limitations cited by agency representatives. The study shows that states can help by directing more resources toward prioritizing fisheries, in other words, improving the sustainability of fisheries nationwide is challenging but solvable. The study also suggests that partnering with fishing communities and other stakeholders can leverage resources and management skills, which allows fisheries to improve data collection and close the information gaps needed to support sustainable fisheries. , strong coastal economies and resilient fishing communities in the future. By understanding performance on the five dimensions of management assessed in non-federal fisheries, stakeholders can look to fill the gaps, said Lyall Bellquist, senior fisheries scientist with the California Oceans Program at The Nature Conservancy. These findings may provide a framework for evaluating state and territorial fisheries management and supporting healthier fisheries nationwide. When comparing countries around the world, the United States tends to be among those with the strongest fisheries management systems, especially for federally managed species. said Michael Melnychuk, lead author who, at the time of the study, was with the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fisheries Sciences. What this study shows is that there is a lot of variability even within the United States, many fisheries are not actively managed, and others managed at the state level usually have limitations related to funding and data availability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.org/en-us/newsroom/ca-fisheries-assessment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos