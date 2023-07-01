News & Events – International Plant Protection Convention





Viewing articles from June, 2023 The IPPC Webinar provides guidance on the proposal submission process for IPPC standards and implementation resources Posted IN Friday, June 30, 2023, 1:09 p.m Rome, June 20, 2023. The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) successfully held a webinar to guide participants on how to submit quality proposals on phytosanitary topics to be considered for inclusion in the IPPC work program. entitled Read more Attention: Better safe than sorry: Nicaragua’s emergency plant protection efforts to curb Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (TR4) of banana Posted IN Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:57 p.m Detection, prevention and response to hazards are vital aspects of managing the effects of harmful plant pests and diseases. Conversely, limited attention to phytosanitary issues can weaken entire food production systems and international trade, lead to food shortages and can Read more The Implementation Committee (IC) welcomes five new representatives Posted IN Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:02 a.m The Implementation and Capacity Development Committee (IC) was established during CPM-12 (2017) to assist the CPM in addressing implementation and capacity development issues and to oversee the work of the IPPC communities in this area. With the arrival of the 2020-2023 mandate Read more IPPC Implementation and Capacity Development Committee concludes May 2023 meeting Posted IN Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:49 Rome, June 23, 2023. Implementation and Capacity Development (IC) met in Rome on 15-19 May to review the progress of the IC work plan and address implementation issues highlighted at this year’s CPM-17. This was the first IC Read more Blog: Why plant health matters in the One Health approach Posted IN Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:31 By Osama El-Lissy, IPPC Secretary As we work towards a world with zero hunger and aim for a better life for all, it is essential that plant health continues to play its essential role in the connection between human, animal and environmental health. Read more The CPM Bureau reviews IPPC progress and plans to advance global plant health Posted IN Saturday, June 24, 2023, 3:49 p.m Rome, June 22, 2023. The Bureau of the Commission for Phytosanitary Measures (CPM) met last week to review the decisions and recommendations made at the seventeenth session of the CPM (CPM-17) held in March this year, in the face of the ongoing IPPC. Read more The IPPC Standards Committee reviews proposed revisions to plant health standards Posted IN Thursday, June 22, 2023, 08:51 Rome, June 19, 2023. The Standards Committee (SC) of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) has recommended a draft standard for adoption by the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM) and has approved three draft standards for first consultation. These international Read more The International Plant Health Day impact report is out now Posted IN Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 1:50 p.m The IPPC Secretariat is pleased to provide the attached two-page summary report, which provides a snapshot of how International Plant Health Day was observed by the IPPC community around the world on 12 May, a testament to Read more Now available: May 2023 Implementation and Capacity Development Committee Meeting Report Posted IN Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 1:48 p.m The IPPC Secretariat is pleased to provide the report of the May 2023 Implementation and Capacity Building (IC) Committee meeting, which is now available here. The report covers IC discussions and decisions, progress updates on the Committees work plan as well Read more Thank you, IPPC Secretariat and IPPC Community! Posted IN Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 3:17 p.m After a year of cycling around the world, disaster struck on May 12 in Canada. While standing in the bicycle lane of a country road, a car hit me at a speed greater than a Read more A project assessing food control and plant health systems in Africa spotlighted on World Food Security Day Posted IN Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 09:18 12/06/2023 The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) joined senior experts and international officials in celebration of World Food Security Day on Wednesday to discuss a new project that assesses food control systems and phytosanitary capacities to ensure food safety. Read more Registration still open: Webinar on ePhyto IPPC Solution in African countries Posted IN Monday, June 12, 2023, 3:40 p.m The IPPC Secretariat invites the plant health community and all stakeholders to a webinar on electro-phytosanitary certification, by experts from African National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPOs), the ePhyto Industry Advisory Group (IAG) and the IPPC Secretariat to present Read more Registrations are still open for the IPPC ePhyto Solution webinar in African countries Posted IN Monday, June 12, 2023, 3:38 p.m The IPPC Secretariat invites the phytosanitary community and all stakeholders in e-phytosanitary certification to a webinar in which experts from African National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPOs), the Advisory Group Read more

