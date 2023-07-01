



China the approved legislation on Wednesday regarding international relations and strengthening its ability to impose “countermeasures” against foreign actors. The new law aims to deter sanctions against the nation and includes provisions outlining retaliatory measures against actions that could undermine China’s independence and national security. In the new law, China asserts its right to take retaliatory measures against sanctions and foreign interference. While not specifying the measures, it says China reserves the right “to take appropriate countermeasures and restrictive measures.” The way the law is written implies that such measures will be responsive, rather than China initiating sanctions or political pressure. Specifically, the law aims to target actions that “endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.” After the countermeasures provision, much of the new law incorporates language already incorporated by existing laws in force in China. For example, the new law underlines the importance of a foreign policy aligned with socialism. The introductory part explicitly recognizes the priceless Prospective of Chinese President Xi Jinping in relation to Chinese socialism, alongside Marxism-Leninism and the ideologies of Mao Zedong. That said, the law recognizes the UN as the primary global authority, underscoring its continued participation in both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council. In particular, the law reiterates China’s adherence to the principles outlined in Chapter VII of the UN Charter. Instead of articulating a new position for a large part of the provisions contained in the law, the new law aims to consolidate these provisions into a single framework. The new law will take effect on July 1, following a recent escalation of rhetoric between China and the West. In February, tensions flared between the US and China when the US claimed a Chinese spy balloon was spotted and crashed in its airspace. As recently as early June, China and the EU exchanged sharp words over an EU resolution to support democracy and human rights in Hong Kong.

