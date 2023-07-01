Christian Lamitschka on LinkedIn: Country Music News International Radio Show Playlist May 24th





Ian Flanigan Interview by Big Al Weekley for Country Music News International Magazine & Radio Show Singer, songwriter and professional nomad Ian Flanigan had already lived the life of a troubadour, touring full-time for a decade when the pandemic hit. Desperate times called for radical measures and Flanigans last gig in February 2020 was an unsolicited audition at a #Nashville #HonkyTonk in front of talent scouts for #NBCs #TheVoice. His unique voice, whiskey and cigarettes won over the show producers and he went to #LosAngeles. After finishing third on the show, Flanigan bonded deeply with his then-mentor, now collaborator #BlakeShelton. Together they sang and released the duet #GrowUp, Flanigans single for feeling young no matter how old you are. Shelton said Flanigan had “the most unique voice I’ve probably ever heard on The Voice.” #Usher called it a “top gun”. #GwenStefani said: “No one has a voice that sounds like this, it’s just so rare.” #IanFlanigan #Interview by #BigAlWeekley in #CountryMusicNewsInternational #Magazine & #RadioShow https://lnkd.in/eqfSuyJu Find more News, #Interviews, #Videos, #CD & #Concert #Reviews about your favorite #CountryStar & #BluegrassStar on the #CountryMusicNewsInternational #Magazine & #RadioShow website: https://lnkd.in/exuFD_p Country Music News International is now bringing you the best in everything from country music to bluegrass music to dance music, 24 hours a day, seven days a week! You can listen to music by #HankWilliams, #PatsyCline, #JohnnyCash, #GarthBrooks, #ShaniaTwain, #GeorgeStrait, #DollyParton, #LesterFlatt & #EarlScruggs, #WillieNelson, #LadyA, #BradJaison, #BradMaison Allen, #ZachBryan, # LukeCombs, #ColeSwindell, #IngridAndress among others.: https://lnkd.in/euWP3iz Join the #CountryMusicNewsInternational #RadioShow #WhatsApp chat to send us your #CountryMusic or #BluegrassMusic song request for Monday’s show, 19:00 21:00 (GMT) UK, 20:00 22:00 (CET) GER, 13:00 3:00 USA, CST) with DJ Roman Jonny Oczko and Christian Lamitschka (Mr. Genglish): https://lnkd.in/eUxPixeZ Subscribe to the #Country #Music #News #International Email Newsletter: Go to https://lnkd.in/ezjxqjg and scroll to the bottom of the page where you will find the form to join the newsletter. After signing up, you will be sent a confirmation email to confirm your email address. Follow the instructions and if you don’t see an email in your inbox, then check your email folder. Thanks for joining our #newsletter and we hope you enjoy what we do. Here at Country Music News International we believe in #Bluegrass and #CountryMusic. To help the business move forward, we are making an unprecedented offer. For more details: https://lnkd.in/eu_x43A

