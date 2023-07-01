AINsight: Navigating the pilot charter training slot problem

Not long ago, several aviation directors asked me to write about pilot training, specifically the shortage of initial and recurrent training places. They say it hinders their employment efforts, which we tPA have also experienced as their recruiting partner.

Flight departments are finding that they are forced to hire tactically versus strategically. Now, I have to hire someone who is plug-and-play and writes on my plane, one director told me. That is, instead of focusing primarily on the right person for the company, culture and team and then getting them on board.

So I tried to explore the issue. Specifically, I wanted to know what is happening in training organizations and how aviation directors might be able to help them find a solution.

Recently, I had a conversation with Benoit Rocheleau, CAEChief of Operations for Business Aviation and Helicopter Training for the Americas. He is responsible for providing it CAE has the right number of instructors and simulators ready to support the growing demand for business pilot training.

How did we get here?

There are a number of issues that affect pilot training. First and foremost, there is a shortage of pilots and the fact that higher paying jobs are luring instructor pilots away from training providers. This adds to the challenge of being able to recruit instructors for pilot training. (in CAEit takes more than 16 months to fully train an examiner who signs off on a simulator check.)

There is also an increase in pilot training by Part 135 and Part 91 operators, with new aircraft being purchased to accommodate the increase in passengers.

During the pandemic, people tried business aviation, and now they love it and want to keep it, Rocheleau said. This is great for the industry, but it created a lot of challenges because of the prevailing pilot shortage and, now, of course, many operators are seeing a lot of growth.

With new aircraft, there is a greater need for initial rather than recurrent training. When you have a more mature market, for example, more experienced pilots flying older aircraft with repeated training are in greater demand. And repeat training sessions take about a week, while an initial training course can be two to four weeks. This change in customer need is significantly affecting the capacity of training providers as well as their planning.

The industry is also seeing tremors. That is, pilots are retiring, which is a normal development, but there is also the issue of many qualified pilots moving to airlines or other jobs within the business aviation sector. Thus, compensation and staffing levels have continued to rise to attract and retain new employees.

Challenges within training providers

I wondered if the increased demand for Part 135 charter flights is affecting the availability of training for Part 91 operators. But Rocheleau explained that training companies such as CAE are focused on providing more training to all their clients. We were seeing growth in both Part 91 and Part 135 operators, not necessarily one taking over from the other, he said.

The challenge from our side is, to train the pilot, we have to have the right qualified instructor, said Rocheleau. That within America, CAE it is a net-positive in our recruiting efforts. We have the people. Our main obstacle is that the training and qualification of an instructor requires many steps and time.

Translation: it takes a long time to motivate someone. It takes about three months for an instructor pilot to complete the type rating and ground school or simulator training. They must then have 100 hours driving the simulator panel and 12 months on their type before they qualify to become an examiner.

So our challenge is that there is about a 16-month window before we can get a new examiner who can do the simulator check, Rocheleau explained. Often, the challenge doesn’t involve equipment. In very busy programs there is more demand for simulators and having the right instructor. A lot of effort goes into having the right instructor and the right level of examiner to teach and test our customers.

As you can see, coordinating all this is very complicated.

The right equipment?

Here at tPA, we recently had a client hire us to help them find a pilot for their newest model Gulfstream, but the fact is they can’t get the pilot in a training class until January 2024. From a perspective recruitment, this situation is like asking us to find a needle in a haystack. It’s a tough conversation to have a corporate executive VP say your new pilot can start in August but can’t fly the plane until January.

So is there enough training equipment for the demand? It depends on the program, Rocheleau told me. Several flight simulators were close to capacity, so the recent opening of our new training center in Las Vegas brought excitement to both CAE and industry, he said.

Early next year, CAE will open another training center in Savannah, Georgia, which will focus on Gulfstream training. And they will also establish a new business aviation training facility in Vienna, Austria.

CAEAdditional training centers will increase capacity across the globe to help with demand. In fact, they put seven full flight simulators in Las Vegas last year.

Rocheleau continued, these new centers, along with many internal initiatives to attract and retain instructors, will help alleviate some of the growing pains being felt in the industry today.

Resolution of the Case

Recently, CAE implemented several initiatives that will contribute to increasing the availability of training places. The programs will help improve schedule stability, which is vital to being able to provide a good balance to their instructors.

They’ve also deployed an AI model to review trends in scheduling behavior, looking at last-minute cancellations and overbookings based on aircraft volume. Using that technology, they are able to have proactive discussions with customers.

So what can aviation operators do to help solve the pilot training issue? Below are some recommendations to help when it comes to managing scheduling within your flight department:

Keep your people. First of all, focus on keeping your team members well paid and working a balanced schedule. By doing so, your chances of having the unpleasant surprise of pilots leaving for better and higher jobs are significantly reduced. In our experience, it takes up to three months or more to hire a replacement pilot. And that doesn’t even include the login process.

Expand the number of places you are willing to train to access more training availability.

Stay close to your dealer. There are plenty of last minute moves you can accommodate if you have some flexibility.

Give slots if you are more than a month out of hiring someone. Also, remember to cancel before it’s too late.

Try to train early to avoid expiration. Or consider rebasing by changing your base month to another before or after to potentially take advantage of the extra capacity.

Fill the open slot with an existing employee who has the potential to be promoted to a higher aircraft type.

Send pilots in pairs versus a single pilot. If you train with a friend, the provider can maximize the space and does not have to ask for another pairing. Otherwise, you are limiting your options and may have a harder time finding capacity.

Consider sending a pilot designed to be a sim partner with your new pilot. Again, this helps with planning and increases your availability to get into a simulator sooner.

When will training slots open?

So the big question is: when will the offer of training options open? The answer is that it depends. As Rocheleau said, some of our busiest programs today, where we have a lot of new deployments and a lot of instructors in training, will find some relief coming over the next few months.

Again, he emphasized the need to stay close to your training account manager as updates change quickly.

And, by all means, don’t wait until you’re in your grace period to plan your training! Rocheleau advises you to book your training early.

As a recruiter, my advice is that if you are still a month from the new hire’s start date, that pilot will not be ready for training. So please consider exchanging your slot now and let your training company have a chance to resell it. Otherwise, if you cancel too late, everyone loses.

And that’s what I really want to be about. It’s more of a question: how do we all win? We win with transparency and partnership, and sometimes we have to give a little to get something.

Sheryl Barden,CAMis the president andCEO,of Aviation Personnel International, the longest running recruitment andHRconsulting firm exclusively serving business aviation. A thought leader on all things related to business aviation professionals, Barden is a former member of bothNBAof the board of directors and the advisory council.

