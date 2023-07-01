Baggage problems plague MCO vacationers





ORLANDO, Fla. Bags are piling up at Orlando International Airport as the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend turns into a nightmare for some travelers. What you need to know Some vacationers are facing baggage problems at Orlando International Airport

Delays and cancellations on several airlines have left many without their luggage

Airport workers say bags have been piling up in Terminal B for days About two million passengers are expected to make their way through the MCO this travel period, but delays and cancellations on several airlines are leaving many without their luggage. Nancy Stone is one of hundreds left searching for their luggage at the airport. She was stranded in Newark for four days after traveling north for a vacation with her children. She says that while the wind was blowing while flying up, the return home to Orlando has been a nightmare. I stood in line for 20 hours and then spent two nights in a $200-a-night hotel,” says Stone. “And then I had to pay for round-trip taxis to the airport, and they wouldn’t help me. They gave me two vouchers to eat and that was it. If I wanted another one, I had to stand in line again. Stone finally managed to return on Friday morning after someone canceled her ticket, but what she found was a pile of bags. Airline employees say most of those bags belong to United passengers who were also stranded in Newark. It was even worse in Newark,” Stone says. “It was bad everywhere, everywhere I went. Airport officials expect to see a 16% increase in passengers this holiday weekend compared to last year. Today more than 157,000 passengers are expected to arrive and depart from MCO. Stone says the airline never told her where her bag was, but, thanks to the Apple AirTag, she knew it had been in the hold for days. It’s here somewhere, Stone says, looking at her phone. Finally, after four long days in the same clothes, she noticed her bag. “It’s over,” she says, with a sigh of relief. Stone says that although she loves to travel, she thinks this will be her last time in an airport for a while. I’m going to take a beak, I really am,” says Stone. “A lot can go wrong. According to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, the airport does not have any equipment problems when it comes to baggage handling. The issues, GOAA says, are isolated to a few airlines.” Spectrum News reached out to all the major airlines about this issue and when it might be resolved, but we have yet to hear back.

