Westminster High School shines in international drone soccer tournament





A team of students from Westminster, Colo., had the opportunity to compete in South Korea last month. The sport they play? Drone soccer. Drone soccer is a fast-growing aerial sport, according to World Air Sports Federation.

Drone Soccer involves two teams of up to five players with the objective to score the most goals. American football website for drones states that drones are “radio-controlled quadcopters in protective exoskeletons designed for crash landings.” Westminster High School teacher Robbie Ferguson first introduced the sport to his students and administration three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s basically one person who can score, who is known as the striker, and then all the other teammates are defending the goal,” Ferguson explained. “The matches are three minutes, so that’s pretty much the basics of the game.” Ferguson’s team has become a household name in the US since its debut. Last month, four Westminster High students Junior Helen Tran, sophomores Luis Lechuga and Jonathon Villalobos and senior Xavier Culp traveled to South Korea to participate in an international drone soccer pitch. They, along with Ferguson, were selected to compete on the US drone soccer team. The team was undefeated until the semi-final round, when the team fell to the overall team representing the host country of the championship, South Korea. They finished third in the competition. “It was just an amazing opportunity to be able to be a part of it all,” Ferguson said. “Seeing all the kids learning and adapting how to build, fix, repair and fly drones was special.” Ferguson added that working with the tournament hosts added to the enjoyment of the experience. “The coach from the South Korean team just took all of our students under his wing and showed them how to be the best they could be,” Ferguson said. “That was pretty awesome.” Ferguson added that three of the four students from this year’s team will return next year. There is also a strong chance that the team will once again represent the school and the state of Colorado on the international stage this fall. “There are some opportunities coming up,” Ferguson said. “It looks like there’s actually another tournament that’s going to be held in South Korea in a different place in October. So that will be another opportunity for us to participate.” Ferguson also said his team benefited from the generosity of the US drone soccer team, which covered their travel and accommodation expenses so they could compete in the East Asian nation last month.

