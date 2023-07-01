Canada Day in Ottawa: Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in Ottawa

A sea of ​​red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city today as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.

The main Canada Day celebration will be held at LeBreton Flats, where more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the day show at 11:45 a.m. and the evening show at 8 p.m.

Canadian Heritage says officials are monitoring smoke conditions to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Yes, there are some air quality issues that we are monitoring and we are following all guidance from health and safety partners in the national capital region,” said Canadian Heritage spokeswoman Melanie Brault.

“We will adjust our program as needed.”

“Pack accordingly, maybe your most comfortable running shoes, bring a small umbrella, some sunscreen in case the sun comes out, and I suggest a refillable water container,” Brualt said in Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning.

Doors opened at LeBreton Flats at 9am

“There’s so much going on for our Canada’s Birthday celebrations,” Brault said, adding that it took three weeks to set up the stage at LeBreton Flats.

Canada Day events will also be held on Parliament Hill, the National Arts Center and in Barrhaven, Kanata, Riverside South, Stittsville, Petrie Island and other locations across the city.

Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association tells 580 CFRA that downtown hotels are well booked.

“Properties downtown are reporting a pretty heavy load tonight, so we’re very excited and very optimistic that it’s going to be a great evening,” he said. “Canada Day is a reliable enough event for us to attract people from across the region. We would have liked to have seen more extensions, especially over the weekend. When Canada Day falls on a Saturday, Sunday, it falls so considerable, but Saturday night strong. .”

Ottawa police say officers from the RCMP, OPP and 10 municipal police forces will be in Ottawa to assist with security operations.

“That expanded perimeter strained our resources,” said Acting Supt. said Frank D’Aoust.

Police say there will be an increased police presence throughout downtown and LeBreton Flats this weekend, with a “significant presence” in ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Lowertown.

Police are also carrying out their ‘MarketSafe’ initiative at ByWard Market, with an increased police presence between 8pm and 3am each night this weekend.

Fireworks are expected to take place ahead

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning, Brault said the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks should go ahead as planned, but Canadian Heritage is staying in touch with forecasters.

“Right now, we’re going ahead with the fireworks,” Brault said shortly before 8 a.m. “Everything always depends on the weather. Last minute decisions sometimes have to be made, but as of this morning, we’re hoping we’ll go ahead with some fireworks this evening.”

Brault said planners look at whether or not there is extreme weather like thunderstorms and strong winds when deciding whether it’s safe to proceed.

Flying Canada Day

The Royal Canadian Air Force says two CF-18 Hornets will fly over Ottawa on Canada Day.

No time has been announced.

During flights, aircraft will fly at a minimum altitude of 500 feet above the highest obstacle along their flight path.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus and O-Train service is free all day, running until 4 a.m. Sunday. The STO service in Gatineau is also free.

OC Transo says O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency.

The O-Train will run from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m

Canada Day transit service sign at Rideau Station. July 1, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

The trip to LeBreton Flats

OC Transpo and Canadian Heritage say if you’re traveling to the LeBreton Flats entrance on Wellington Street, take the O-Train Line 1 or a bus to Lyons Station.

Access to Pimisi station will be restricted throughout the day. All trains will bypass Pimisi Station from 20:00 to 22:00

After the fireworks at LeBreton Flats, westbound O-Train vehicles will bypass Pimisi Station.

Customers traveling westbound in neighborhoods in West Ottawa, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to the Albert Street to Booth Street bus service.

Customers traveling east from LeBreton Flats can board the train at Pimisi Station.

Limited items

Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed on LeBreton Flats on Canada Day

Bags that measure 35.5cm X 30.5cm X 19cm

alcohol

firearm

bombs

fireworks

No dogs or pets are allowed at Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats.

Road closures

The City of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau

Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street

Fleet Street from Lett Street to Booth Street

Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Lett Street from Fleet Street to Wellington Street

Lloyd Street from Fleet Street to Lett Street

Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

O’Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street

Slidell Road/Onigam Road from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue at Wellington Street

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North

Vimy Place from Wellington Street to Booth Street

Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street

The following roads will be closed from 9pm on Saturday until 12am

Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road

Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue

Greetings from the USA

The US Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, wished all Canadians a Canada Day on behalf of US President Joe Biden and the people of the United States,

“As Canada celebrates the 156th anniversary of Confederation, I am reminded that our friendship has essentially transcended Confederation. This year, we will celebrate nearly two centuries of diplomatic relations between our two countries as our consulate in Halifax marks the 190th anniversary of its opening of her,” Cohen said in a statement Saturday morning.

“Our historic partnership has been unfolding since last month with American and Canadian firefighters standing side by side fighting an unprecedented number of wildfires that have threatened people, homes and businesses across Canada. About 1,800 American firefighters have traveled to help their Canadian counterparts without a second thought, just as Canadians do to help Americans whenever we need them.”

Cohen closed with a wink and a nod to our common language and its subtle differences.

“And so, to our Canadian friends, neighbors and family: Happy Canada Day! Bonne Fte du Canada!”

With files from Natalie van Rooy of CTV News Ottawa