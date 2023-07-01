International
Canada Day in Ottawa: Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in Ottawa
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city today as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
The main Canada Day celebration will be held at LeBreton Flats, where more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the day show at 11:45 a.m. and the evening show at 8 p.m.
Canadian Heritage says officials are monitoring smoke conditions to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Yes, there are some air quality issues that we are monitoring and we are following all guidance from health and safety partners in the national capital region,” said Canadian Heritage spokeswoman Melanie Brault.
“We will adjust our program as needed.”
“Pack accordingly, maybe your most comfortable running shoes, bring a small umbrella, some sunscreen in case the sun comes out, and I suggest a refillable water container,” Brualt said in Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning.
Doors opened at LeBreton Flats at 9am
“There’s so much going on for our Canada’s Birthday celebrations,” Brault said, adding that it took three weeks to set up the stage at LeBreton Flats.
Canada Day events will also be held on Parliament Hill, the National Arts Center and in Barrhaven, Kanata, Riverside South, Stittsville, Petrie Island and other locations across the city.
Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association tells 580 CFRA that downtown hotels are well booked.
“Properties downtown are reporting a pretty heavy load tonight, so we’re very excited and very optimistic that it’s going to be a great evening,” he said. “Canada Day is a reliable enough event for us to attract people from across the region. We would have liked to have seen more extensions, especially over the weekend. When Canada Day falls on a Saturday, Sunday, it falls so considerable, but Saturday night strong. .”
Ottawa police say officers from the RCMP, OPP and 10 municipal police forces will be in Ottawa to assist with security operations.
“That expanded perimeter strained our resources,” said Acting Supt. said Frank D’Aoust.
Police say there will be an increased police presence throughout downtown and LeBreton Flats this weekend, with a “significant presence” in ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Lowertown.
Police are also carrying out their ‘MarketSafe’ initiative at ByWard Market, with an increased police presence between 8pm and 3am each night this weekend.
Fireworks are expected to take place ahead
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning, Brault said the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks should go ahead as planned, but Canadian Heritage is staying in touch with forecasters.
“Right now, we’re going ahead with the fireworks,” Brault said shortly before 8 a.m. “Everything always depends on the weather. Last minute decisions sometimes have to be made, but as of this morning, we’re hoping we’ll go ahead with some fireworks this evening.”
Brault said planners look at whether or not there is extreme weather like thunderstorms and strong winds when deciding whether it’s safe to proceed.
Flying Canada Day
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two CF-18 Hornets will fly over Ottawa on Canada Day.
No time has been announced.
During flights, aircraft will fly at a minimum altitude of 500 feet above the highest obstacle along their flight path.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo bus and O-Train service is free all day, running until 4 a.m. Sunday. The STO service in Gatineau is also free.
OC Transo says O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency.
The O-Train will run from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m
Canada Day transit service sign at Rideau Station. July 1, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
The trip to LeBreton Flats
OC Transpo and Canadian Heritage say if you’re traveling to the LeBreton Flats entrance on Wellington Street, take the O-Train Line 1 or a bus to Lyons Station.
Access to Pimisi station will be restricted throughout the day. All trains will bypass Pimisi Station from 20:00 to 22:00
After the fireworks at LeBreton Flats, westbound O-Train vehicles will bypass Pimisi Station.
Customers traveling westbound in neighborhoods in West Ottawa, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to the Albert Street to Booth Street bus service.
Customers traveling east from LeBreton Flats can board the train at Pimisi Station.
Limited items
Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed on LeBreton Flats on Canada Day
- Bags that measure 35.5cm X 30.5cm X 19cm
- alcohol
- firearm
- bombs
- fireworks
No dogs or pets are allowed at Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats.
Road closures
The City of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
- Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau
- Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street
- Fleet Street from Lett Street to Booth Street
- Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Lett Street from Fleet Street to Wellington Street
- Lloyd Street from Fleet Street to Lett Street
- Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street
- O’Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street
- Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau
- Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street
- Slidell Road/Onigam Road from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road
- Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue at Wellington Street
- Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North
- Vimy Place from Wellington Street to Booth Street
- Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street
The following roads will be closed from 9pm on Saturday until 12am
- Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road
- Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue
Greetings from the USA
The US Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, wished all Canadians a Canada Day on behalf of US President Joe Biden and the people of the United States,
“As Canada celebrates the 156th anniversary of Confederation, I am reminded that our friendship has essentially transcended Confederation. This year, we will celebrate nearly two centuries of diplomatic relations between our two countries as our consulate in Halifax marks the 190th anniversary of its opening of her,” Cohen said in a statement Saturday morning.
“Our historic partnership has been unfolding since last month with American and Canadian firefighters standing side by side fighting an unprecedented number of wildfires that have threatened people, homes and businesses across Canada. About 1,800 American firefighters have traveled to help their Canadian counterparts without a second thought, just as Canadians do to help Americans whenever we need them.”
Cohen closed with a wink and a nod to our common language and its subtle differences.
“And so, to our Canadian friends, neighbors and family: Happy Canada Day! Bonne Fte du Canada!”
With files from Natalie van Rooy of CTV News Ottawa
|
Sources
2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/canada-day-festivities-underway-in-ottawa-fireworks-still-planned-despite-weather-1.6463658
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 trends that caught our attention at the Innovation East Show
- Canada Day in Ottawa: Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in Ottawa
- Jaishankar explains how PM Modi’s visit to the US was different from other PM’s visits
- He is a human highlight reel: the star power of tennis player Carlos Alcaraz | Carlos Alcaraz
- Westminster High School shines in international drone soccer tournament
- How a British actor landed lead roles in Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV
- Android Auto will once again let people use Google Maps on their phone and car at the same time
- Baggage problems plague MCO vacationers
- AINsight: Navigating the pilot charter training slot problem
- Donald Trump would have been scary about Ivanka, but will his fans care? | Arwa Mahdawi
- Shanaya – An Unsolved Mystery (2023) – Bollywood Movie Mp4 Mkv Download
- Two top targets projected to Kentucky