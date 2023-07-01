More from this topic Recent articles





The number of NHS doctors the government plans to train through apprenticeships will double in the next five years, according to a long-awaited report on increasing the NHS workforce.

NHS Workforce Plan, published todaysets out the government’s ambitions for the medical workforce in England, which will invest £2.4 billion in improving the skills of the national health service over the next five years.

Only 7 per cent of clinical staff training in the NHS currently goes through apprenticeships.

The government aims to increase this to almost one in six (16 per cent) by 2028/29, including over 850 medical doctor degree trainees.

This will increase to over one in five (22 per cent) of all training for clinical staff being through apprenticeships by 2031/32.

The practice will help widen opportunities for people from all backgrounds and in under-served areas to join the NHS, the report said.

The plan also reveals ambitions to increase overall adult training places by 92 per cent, taking the total number of places to nearly 38,000 by 2031/32, achieved by expanding places to over 44,000 by 2028/29.

By 2028/29, the NHS will have 20 per cent of registered nurses qualifying through apprenticeship routes compared to just 9 per cent now.

NHS Long Term Workforce Plan

Over one in ten doctors to qualify through apprenticeships

The workforce plan explained that the new pilot practical diploma for doctors it will start in 2024 with 200 countries.

The report says it will enable individuals from under-represented backgrounds to enter medical training who would otherwise not have done so through higher education and full-time training routes.

The medical degree practice standard was originally approved in July 2022. An FE Week investigation earlier this year found that some in the medical profession worried that the push for medical degrees was more about cutting the cost of training than expanding participation.

In five years, the program plans to offer more than 850 students the apprenticeship route. It aims to have 2,000 medical students trained through a practical degree by 2031/32.

The report added that there is potential to expand training through the apprenticeship route for pharmacy technicians and the government is considering bringing in a pharmacist practical diploma.

In addition to practices, T Levels got a very brief nod in the report.

The report says that alongside initiatives such as Lifetime Loan Entitlement, T Levels and Higher Technical Qualifications, apprenticeships enable people to gain a qualification while earning a wage.

He added that the education sector would need measures to increase its capacity to provide more visible NHS career pathways from T-levels to extended careers.

The workforce plan includes three principles: training, retention and reform, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a speech today, adding that long-term plans aim to cut the agency’s spending by 10 million and reduce the need for international recruitment.

We will drive the biggest ever expansion of apprenticeships and the NHS so that 1/5 of all clinical training is delivered through degree apprenticeships, helping to bring staff into the NHS from a much wider range of backgrounds and will give staff in the NHS more opportunities to progress, such as to become a nurse or doctor, as well as ensuring that the workforce of the future has the advanced knowledge they need to care for our aging population, Sunak added.

How will this be financed?

An extra £2.4 billion has been committed over the next six years to increase training places across the NHS workforce on top of existing training budgets.

The report outlines that NHS England will develop an apprenticeship funding approach to better support employers with the cost of employing an apprentice.

This will involve working with NHS employers, integrated care systems (ICS), providers and partners to develop a national policy framework that can be used locally. It will target practice patterns that would have the greatest impact on patient outcomes.

NHS England will work together across government to ensure that any changes to NHS England’s practice funding approach are supported and aligned with wider government practice funding policy, the report said.

For example, NHS England and DHSC will work with the Department for Education (DfE) to enable the easier transfer of apprenticeship levy funding between employers in an ICS and to ensure that data on the use of apprenticeship funding in the NHS be more visible for the decision. -makers at the national and local level.