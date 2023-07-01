IndiGo adds 2 new international destinations to its network, ET TravelWorld News, ET TravelWorld





Photo for representation purposes only. Major Indian airline IndiGo has announced the addition of two new destinations to its network after launching flights to Indonesia and Georgia. Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta will be the airline’s 28th international destination with daily direct flights from Mumbai starting August 7. IndiGo will also be the first airline to directly connect Mumbai to Jakarta. Georgia’s capital Tbilisi will be the airline’s 29th international destination and 107th overall on its 6E network when it begins flying three times a week from Delhi starting 8 August. The new link has the potential to increase trade and strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two nations. With the launch of these flights, IndiGo aims not only to strengthen the connectivity between India and the rest of the world, but also to increase tourism and foster potential business collaborations. Booking is open for both routes now. Commenting on the development, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said: “We are excited to unveil Jakarta among our newest destinations within our expanding international network. As India and Indonesia look to strengthen bilateral ties and increase connectivity directly, the opening of this new route will enable easy access and promote trade and tourism in both nations. Jakarta is the capital and largest city in Southeast Asia, while Indonesia remains one of the favorite leisure destinations for Indian tourists for its pristine beaches and an abundance of culture and tradition”. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesia said, “Indian tourists are one of the top 5 foreign tourists visiting Indonesia. We are therefore grateful and delighted to welcome IndiGo’s direct flight from Mumbai to Jakarta. We sincerely hope that more Indian tourists will enjoy various destinations in wonderful Indonesia. This milestone will also contribute greatly to achieving our target of 8.5 million foreign tourist visits to Indonesia.” The Kenyan capital would be the budget airline’s 27th international destination and 105th overall in its network. The first flight on the route will depart on August 5. This new route marks IndiGo’s entry into the African subcontinent and brings numerous benefits to both business and leisure travelers. “We are excited to announce Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, among our new destinations in our expanded 6E network, opening up exciting international travel opportunities. Georgia is now among the favorite and sought-after holiday destinations for Indian travelers. IndiGo has always been committed to providing superior connectivity and enhanced access to our customers. We will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous and seamless travel experience on an unparalleled network,” said Malhotra during the flight to Tbilisi. In another development, IndiGo has also announced new connections to Abu Dhabi from Tier II cities in India taking the number of weekly flights to the city to 49. The airline has launched new daily flights to the UAE capital. Arabic from Lucknow and Ahmedabad from July 12 and August 11, respectively. Currently, IndiGo currently operates flights to Abu Dhabi from 5 major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad. With its fleet of over 300 aircraft, the airline operates over 1,800 daily flights and connects 78 domestic destinations and will soon further increase its international footprint to 32 international destinations. Join the 2M+ community of industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest insights and analysis.

