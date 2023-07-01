Canada, USA, Uruguay and Chile are absent from the New International Competition

The changes are set to hit International Rugby like a hurricane. Canada, USA, Uruguay and Chile are among those who will be absent from the new International Competition. The agreement will be seen SANZAAR and Six Nations Rugby start a new international competition which will start in 2026.

The new competition will replace the July Internationals and the November Internationals. They will no longer be touring; instead, matches will be played in a World League format. The catch is that the competition is for a select group of teams.

The format will see the Six Nations Rugby Unions of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales joining SANZAAR nations Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Two invitational syndicates will join the four SANZAARs to balance the teams to twelve overall. They will be Fiji and Japan.

These teams will be divided into (a) European and (b) Rest of the World groups. Their matches in July and November will be exclusively against teams from the opposite group. July matches will be played in (b) and November matches in (a).

Therefore, the Six Nations teams will all travel to play three different teams in three weeks in July. They won’t fly to three countries in three weeks; instead, in two. A (b) state will lose a home match to it instead of being played at a neutral location.

For example, France could face Australia, Fiji and New Zealand in July. Would New Zealand drop a home game? Will Australia? Similarly, picture Scotland against Argentina, Japan and South Africa. It is a scenario of three Test matches on three continents. Three on two continents are already complex.

Participants are limited to twelve. Canada, USA, Uruguay and Chile will be absent from the World League, as will Georgia, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Namibia, Samoa and Tonga.

World Rugby has stepped aside, which sees SANZAAR and Six Nations Rugby own and operate the World League. This comes at a time when Georgia is looking for a seat at the table. Georgia beat Italy and Wales in 2022 but will be kicked out.

World Rugby’s green lighting of the competition raises a red flag. Georgia is in isolation as a direct response to the governance of the governing body. Make no mistake, World Rugby will defend their position. World Rugby will argue that a second-tier competition is being created. They are working on it starting with promotion and relegation from 2030.

However, Georgia is ready now and looking for opportunities. As World Rugby governing body it is the role to see Georgia involved from the start. The result of World Rugby’s stance is that Argentina will not play a test match against Georgia in Tbilisi, Uruguay will not play host to Wales and Canada will not face Italy. RWC 2031 hosts USA will be unprepared with no matches against Tier 1 opposition.

The competition will be played in alternating years, the year before and the year after the Rugby World Cup. This is by design; World Rugby are actively supporting the Rugby World Cup and British & Irish Lions tournaments. In other words, the arrangements are to give priority to a non-Olympic and non-Olympic rather than World Cup competitor, while Level 2 Rugby competitors are overlooked.

The new international competition means repetition. Not only will new matches be hindered, but Georgia will be worse off than it currently is. Georgia will miss the tour to Argentina in July, miss hosting Argentina in November and miss playing away to Wales in November. Instead, Tier 2 teams will play other Tier 2 teams. Georgia will also be absent from matches against Fiji and Japan.

The World League is more of the same with those who have decision-making powers. It does not bring innovation; there are less than more options. It will not help the expansion of the Rugby World Cup. It will complicate the road for the teams. Georgia is told to wait until 2030. It is a request as there is nothing to confirm that Georgia, or anyone else, will be involved at that point in time. However, waiting until then is a total injustice to Georgia.

The new competition breaks World Rugby’s own promises of Tier 2 rugby. In San Francisco in 2017, World Rugby stated that there would be a 39% increase in first-tier versus second-tier matches. She also announced first-tier tours in the Pacific Islands, Japan, Canada, USA, Georgia and Romania. Neither promise can materialize now as rugby lives the results of Bill Beaumont’s governance.