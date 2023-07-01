7-Day International News Agenda | Barron’s





Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under “Highlights”.

For full details of our top news coverage, please see our regularly updated News Advisory.

(+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.

: The event was updated in the last 24 hours. WORLD – PHOTO of Kurban Bayram. VIDEO. (until July 2) Beijing (China) – China’s revised anti-espionage law takes effect SYDNEY (Australia) – MDMA, psilocybin legalized for medical use VIDEO. MADRID (Spain) – Spain takes the next presidency of the EU PHOTO. VIDEO. NANTERRE (France) – The funeral of 17-year-old Nahel, killed by the police during a traffic stop STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Lollapalooza Stockholm Music Festival VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Protest by the Iranian opposition group NCRI CAMBRIDGE (United States) – Rally at Harvard University in support of affirmative action (1800 GMT) PHOTO. CAPE CANAVERAL (United States) – Launch of ESA’s Euclid Space Telescope (1511 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. LIBREVILLE (Gabon) – ECCAS Central African Heads of State and Government Summit NAIROBI (Kenya) – New higher taxes take effect FRANCE – Cycling: World Tour 2023, Tour de France PHOTOS. VIDEO. (up to 23) KRAKW (Poland) – PHOTO of the European Games 2023. (until July 2) SAQUAREMA (Brazil) – Surfing: World Surf League – VIVO Rio Pro (until July 1) EASTBOURNE (United Kingdom) – Tennis: WTA tournament 2023 – Eastbourne International PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Cricket: England v Australia – Second Ashes Test WIN. (until July 2) SOTOGRANDE (Spain) – Golf: LIV Golf Valderrama (until July 2) ROME (Italy) – The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) elects a new director general MADRID (Spain) – Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receives European Council President Charles Michel (1700 GMT) PHOTOS. STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Athletics: Stockholm Diamond League meeting PHOTOS. SPIELBERG NEAR KNITTELFELD (Austria) – Cars: Formula 1 – Austrian Grand Prix, Grand Prix PHOTOGRAPH. SYDNEY (Australia) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (up to 5) PINGTUNG (Taiwan) – Taiwan’s military conducts live missile exercises VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 4) BANGKOK (Thailand) – King Rama X chairs the inaugural session of parliament (1000 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Paris Fashion Week: High fashion VIDEO. (up to 6) MADRID (Spain) – Press conference by Spanish Prime Minister and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (1245 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. MOSCOW (Russia) – Hearing in the trial of an official of the NGO Memorial VIDEO. PHOTO. ARLES (France) – Rencontres d’Arles, PICTURE photography festival. LONDON (United Kingdom) – 80th Session of the Maritime Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) (until 7) ATHENS (Greece) – Parliament convenes after June 25 vote (0800 GMT) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – Launch of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (0915 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. FRANKFURT (Germany) – Federal Bank President Joachim Nagel addresses the finance conference (1200 GMT) CAIRO (Egypt) – the 10th anniversary of the overthrow by the army of Mohamed Morsi PUERTO IGUAZ (Argentina) – MERCOSUR Heads of State Summit (up to 4) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Tennis: Wimbledon Championships VIDEO. (up to 16) NEW DELHI (India) – Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit of leaders VIDEO. BANGKOK (Thailand) – Lawmakers are expected to vote for the speaker of the House of Representatives (0230 GMT). ISLAMABAD (Pakistan) – Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail expires in corruption case (1100 GMT) WIESBADEN (Germany) – Foreign trade data for May (0600 GMT) MONTLUON (France) – Verdict in the case of former Arena TV bosses Richard Yeowart and Robert Hopkinson charged with money laundering and using false documents (0700 GMT) SEVILLE (Spain) – Trial begins over 1998 Aznalcollar mine disaster (0730 GMT) ATHENS (Greece) – WWF Greece presents results of two-year fire prevention pilot project on Chios Island (0800 GMT) VALENCIA (Spain) – Presentation of the winners of the European Inventor Prize 2023 (1000 GMT) (+) BERLIN (Germany) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu after their meeting (1530 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. KOUROU (France) – Final Ariane 5 rocket flight (2130 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 5) WASHINGTON (United States) – Independence Day VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. COOMA (Australia) – Australian police officer to appear in court after beating 95-year-old woman in nursing home FUKUSHIMA (Japan) – IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visits Fukushima nuclear power plant ahead of water release (0600 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. VIENNA (Austria) – International OPEC Seminar VIDEO. (up to 6) AVIGNON (France) – Festival d’Avignon VIDEO. (up to 25) UNITED KINGDOM – 75th anniversary of the National Health Service VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) – King Charles III receives the Honors of Scotland at a service of thanksgiving to mark his coronation VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (+) BERLIN (Germany) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech to members of the Bundestag (1100 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (+) WASHINGTON (United States) – US President Joe Biden welcomes Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House PHOTO. VIDEO. NAIROBI (Kenya) – Court hearing on legal challenge against new taxes arguing they are unconstitutional KIGALI (Rwanda) – 50th anniversary of the coup against the then president Gregory Kayibanda SHANGHAI (China) – World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (0200 GMT) (until 8) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom hold talks on NATO membership at the alliance’s headquarters SAINT PETERSBURG (Russia) – Finance conference organized by the central bank (up to 7) GENEVA (Switzerland) – ITU’s ‘AI for Good’ Summit, AI exhibition with positive and global impact PICTURE. (up to 7) PAMPLONA (Spain) – San Fermin Running of the Bulls Festival VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 15) LONDON (UK) – Christie’s Old Masters auction highlights include two Rembrandt portraits ‘unseen for 200 years’ VIDEO. WIESBADEN (Germany) – May industrial orders (0600 GMT) GENEVA (Switzerland) – UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews gives press conference (1200 GMT) WASHINGTON (United States) – US trade balance (1230 GMT) MIAMI (United States) – Aide accused of helping former President Donald Trump hide classified documents from trial (1300 GMT) RABAT (Morocco) – The appeal begins for journalist Maati Monjib, accused of “damaging state security” FES (Morocco) – International Conference on Water and Climate (up to 7) RABAT (Morocco) – Cabinet meeting, followed by weekly press conference (1000 GMT) PEBBLE BEACH (United States of America) – Golf: LPGA Tour – US Open (up to 9) LEEDS (United Kingdom) – Cricket: England v Australia – Third Ashes Test (1300 GMT) PHOTOS. (up to 10) TAKAMATSU (Japan) – Meeting of G7 Urban Development Ministers (at 9) VIENNA (Austria) – Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić participate in the migration summit. SHEFFIELD (United Kingdom) – Hearing for a man accused of terrorism offenses over the alleged plan to attack an airbase WIESBADEN (Germany) – May industrial production data (0600 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) – ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos delivers a speech on the impact of inflation (0900 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference ahead of the Vilnius summit (1100 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. WASHINGTON (United States) – US employment report (1230 GMT) COUNCIL BLUFFS (United States) – Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks (1800 GMT) SILVERSTONE (United Kingdom) – Auto: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix (up to 9) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Golf: LIV Golf London (up to 9) ATHENS (Greece) – The government will receive a vote of confidence in the parliament STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – The final concert of British musician Elton John’s farewell tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” (1800 GMT) VIDEO. PRETORIA (South Africa) – Rugby Union: Rugby Championship 2023 Regular Season Day 1: South Africa v Australia (1505 GMT) PHOTOS. MENDOZA (Argentina) – Rugby Union: Rugby Championship 2023 Regular Season Day 1: Argentina v New Zealand (1910 GMT) PHOTOS. SYDNEY (Australia) – Donald Trump Jnr speaking event to kick off three-city tour of Australia SOUTH KOREA – Release memories of K-pop stars BTS UZBEKISTAN – PHOTO of the presidential elections. VIDEO. JUBA (South Sudan) – Anniversary of South Sudan’s independence in 2011 BISSAU (Guinea-Bissau) – ECOWAS West African Leaders’ Summit

MONZA (Italy) – Auto: World Endurance Championship (WEC), 6 hours MonzaSILVERSTONE (United Kingdom) – Auto: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix, Grand Prixafp

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/international-7-day-news-agenda-74a42ae1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos