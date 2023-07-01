Trudeau speaks at Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

OTTAWA –

Thousands of Canadians donned national colours, offered rousing cheers for patriotic speeches and took in artistic and cultural displays across the country Saturday in Canada Day celebrations from coast to coast.

Many of the celebrations held in honor of Canada’s 156th anniversary of confederation marked a return to normalcy after years of cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But some regions still had to celebrate without traditional trappings such as fireworks, as ongoing fires and their resulting smoke prompted some municipalities to cancel displays due to poor visibility and compromised air quality.

The most prominent Canada Day celebrations unfolded in Ottawa, with the main entertainment taking place at LeBreton Flats west of downtown.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon were on hand for the morning round of events in the country.

“People are coming to Canada to be proud to call home and to build their lives, our communities and our country, all together,” Trudeau told a cheering crowd.

He said that the country has faced challenges, such as fires and war in Europe, showing compassion, commitment, openness and democracy.

“This is Canada’s edge in the world now more than ever,” he said.

In her address to Canadians, Governor General Mary Simon said she is proud to live in a country that is working on national and global challenges while striving to be better.

“If we do the hard work, if we do this together, there’s nothing we can’t do,” she said.

The morning event also featured musical performances, public oaths of citizenship by newcomers originally from France and Cameroon, and remarks by Ontario-born astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who is slated to travel to the moon as part of a NASA mission- s next year. A nightly show at LeBreton Flats will feature performances by Jann Arden, Roxane Bruneau and Aysanabee among others.

Ottawa’s Sparks Street was packed with vendors and Canada Day revelers at noon, with music blaring through the area and patrons filling local bars and restaurants.

The city’s big pyrotechnics display will go off at 10pm ET despite air quality and smog concerns over the past few days, but that’s not the case in all of Canada’s major cities.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority cited rising costs for canceling its fireworks display last year and said the move is now permanent.

Across Ontario, including in Niagara Falls and Pembroke, shows are being canceled due to the effects of the ongoing wildfires.

After the ban on fireworks during St-Jean-Baptiste Day celebrations last weekend, the holiday will be especially quiet in Quebec, where fires are still out of control and fire bans remain in effect.

Montreal and Quebec City have canceled fireworks displays in solidarity with the northern regions of the province that continue to burn.

Some suburbs on the island said they were canceling Canada Day celebrations because of poor air quality.

But a Canada Day parade took place in downtown Montreal for the first time since 2019.

People lined dozens of blocks of the parade route, despite the rainy weather, to see the participants representing more than a dozen cultural communities, including large Iranian and Chinese contingents.

Organizer Nick Cowen said it was great to see the parade back.

“Once you’re on the ground, once you walk, it brings back memories, I’ve been doing this since I was 13,” he said in an interview before the start of the parade. “It’s a little smaller, but it doesn’t matter. Look at all these people here, they all live together and they all live in harmony.”

For Adriana Shervan, who was attending the parade with her mother, it was an opportunity to celebrate Canada’s freedoms and diversity.

“My parents are from Iran, but I was born here. I love the fact that this country is culturally diverse and appreciates all cultures, and that’s what makes this nation beautiful,” she said.

Meanwhile, a silent celebration took place under cloudy skies in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, where indigenous drummers spread out throughout the area. Crowd members — many dressed in red and white and sporting temporary maple leaf tattoos — clapped and waved Canadian flags through the show.

Elsewhere, celebrations in the historic port city of Halifax took place under a thick blanket of fog. The conditions prompted the cancellation of a performance by the Snowbirds, the Canadian Forces’ aerobatic flight demonstration team.

Maj. Brett Parker, team leader and pilot of Snowbird 1, said he was disappointed the air show was called off.

“But it’s nice to be in downtown Halifax meeting people,” he said as he signed autographs at Founders Wharf. “They are so excited and enthusiastic about Canada Day, just like me.”

This year’s events in Halifax, which included free concerts, were held in collaboration with indigenous communities to honor the Mi’kmaq nation. Ashley Augustine, a member of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, said she was excited about the program.

“It’s amazing that we’re being recognized on Canada Day,” said Augustine, manager of the Treaty Truckhouse, which was selling handmade Mi’kmaq items on the waterfront. “At last we are facing …. It is certainly time.”

Halifax resident John Kenny said he took his family downtown because they “didn’t want to be together at home, and we wanted to be involved.”

His partner, Mace Guarin, said Saturday marked her second Canada Day as a Canadian citizen.

“I am very thankful and grateful for this country because it gave me a better life,” said Guarin, who came to Canada from the Philippines seven years ago.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 1, 2023.

— With filing by Michael MacDonald in Halifax, Jacob Serebrin in Montreal and Kiernan Green in Toronto