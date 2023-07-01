International auto companies create 109,352 jobs in Tennessee and other business news

109,352 TN jobs added by foreign automakers

International automakers have invested $15.6 billion in Tennessee’s auto industry, helping create a total of 109,352 jobs in the Volunteer State, according to a new study.

A report for the American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA) said international automakers in Tennessee produced 413,746 vehicles, accounting for 76% of production in the state. Investments from Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen have cultivated economic growth and paid out $8.6 billion in total employee compensation, according to the Autos Drive America report.

“The investments our members are making are helping to revive American manufacturing while meeting evolving consumer demands,” said Jennifer Safavian, president and XEO of Autos Drive America, in a report released Friday.

Fox pays $12 million to former producer

Fox News has agreed to pay $12 million to Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News producer who accused the network of operating a hostile and discriminatory workplace and coercing her into giving false testimony in a deposition. .

Parisis G. Filippatos, a lawyer for Grossberg, said the settlement ended all of Grossberg’s claims against Fox and the people she had named in her complaints, including former host Tucker Carlson and some of his producers.

Grossberg’s legal team filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday to dismiss a remaining lawsuit against Fox in light of the settlement.

Grossberg said in a statement Friday that she stood by her claims, but she was “satisfied that Fox News took me and my legal claims seriously.”

“I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding the treatment of women and minorities in the workplace,” she said.

The inflation index falls to the lowest level in two years

An inflation index closely watched by the Federal Reserve fell last month to its lowest level since April 2021, weighed down by lower gas prices and slower growth in food costs. At the same time, consumers barely increased their spending last month, increasing it by just 0.1%, after a solid 0.6% gain in April.

The inflation index showed prices rose 3.8% in May from 12 months ago, down sharply from a 4.4% year-on-year increase in April. And from April to May, prices rose only 0.1%.

However, last month’s progress in easing headline inflation was tempered by an elevated reading in “core” prices, a category that excludes volatile food and energy costs.

Europe’s inflation falls to 5.5 percent

Inflation in Europe fell again in June, but it fell too slowly to provide much relief to shoppers grumbling about price tags. It also won’t stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.

The European Union’s statistics agency said on Friday that the annual rate of 5.5% was down from 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro currency.

While that’s a big drop from a peak of 10.6% in October, persistently high prices in the US, Europe and the UK have prompted some of the world’s top central bankers to make clear they will continue to raise rates and leave them there until inflation. falls short of their 2% target.

California hog law affects hog breeding

A California law approved by voters in 2018 that promises to get breeding pigs out of cramped cages will technically go into effect on Saturday. This after years of delays and warnings that the rules could lead to higher prices and pork shortages.

But even after the law goes into effect, California grocery shoppers won’t know for a while whether the pork chops they’re buying came from a pig whose mother was locked in a small crate. That’s because the state recently agreed to allow pork slaughtered before July 1 to be sold in California markets and restaurants for the rest of the year.

The pork and food industries welcomed the move, but others expressed anger at another delay.

Compiled by Dave Flessner