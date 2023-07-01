International
Pride Month: UN campaign for transgender rights goes global
If we want a healthy world, then it must also be kind and welcoming, said Benedict Phillips.UNAIDS Director of Global Communications and Advocacy.
This means ensuring the inclusion of all communities, especially marginalized groups, he said.
However, in many countries, stigma, discrimination and criminalization tend to make transgender people invisible, with extreme forms of discrimination leading to the denial of the existence of gender diverse people. UNAIDS said.
Restocking treasure boxes
The Unbox Me campaign aims to change that. Created in India in 2022, the campaign is part of an ongoing UNAIDS collaboration with advertising agency FCB India.
In India, children usually have a box which they use to store their most valuable things, but in the case of transgender children, they have to hide their treasure box, as some of their most prized possessions do not fit the gender norm that society expects from them. to match, said Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairman of FCB India.
Going global
To raise awareness, the campaign was launched The film, recreating the childhood treasure boxes of transgender adults. The content, from a string of beads to a razor, provides rich conversation starters that teachers are using in classrooms across India.
The initiative aimed to bring home the reality that many transgender children are denied their true identity, UNAIDS said.
Currently, more than 90 percent of transgender people in India leave their homes or are deported by the age of 15, UNAIDS reported. Inevitably, many of them live on the streets without money or education, often relying on sex work to survive.
Now, the agencies’ pilot project has gone global.
Ready for their close-ups
The idea of people unboxing different aspects of their lives has inspired different interpretations in different countries, Mr Phillips said.
That inspiration is now showing up in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, he said.
In partnership with photographer Sean Black and a transgender shelter, UNAIDS launched the FRESH initiative in Brazil through which a group of residents participated in a fashion shoot.
Their unboxing moments were captured in one produced by UNAIDS movie.
When I saw my picture, I saw an empowered woman, said Rihanna Borges, who currently works with other transgender women to provide peer counseling and support.
Leaving behind invisibility
I think the role I play today is extraordinary, working with other sisters, talking to them about the importance of self-care and preventing the combination of HIV, she said. I want us to feel empowered and say, today, I am someone and leave this invisibility behind.
For Alicia Kalloch, deconstructing her self-portraits gave her confidence.
This uncertainty comes from our experiences and our past, she said. But with each passing day, I had the opportunity to grow stronger, to discover the beauty I sometimes thought I didn’t have, so I felt more confident.
Sasha Santos, who participated in the photo session, said that there are many bad things that we go through.
My portraits from the photo shoots gave me the confidence that I am capable of many things like going to college, owning a house and having children, she said.
24 nations criminalize transgender people
Transgender people around the world are often marginalized and experience discrimination and violence,UNAIDS reported. As a result, transgender people have a 34 times greater risk of contracting HIV than other adults.
Up to 24 countries in the world criminalize or prosecute transgender people. For example, at the beginning of COVID 19 In response, some governments created gender-specific mobility days during lockdowns, which resulted in arrests against transgender people on the wrong day, the agency said.
UNAIDS works closely with the transgender community, civil society organizations and governments around the world to decriminalize transgender people, secure their rights and ensure they have access to health, education and social protection and are protected from abuse and exploitation.
Marching with pride
As LGBTQ communities and their supporters participated in Pride Month marches around the world throughout June, Mr. UNAIDS’ Phillips said the agency is giving its support, even in the face of criticism.
The backlash we face as a UN agency, even at its worst, is nothing compared to the backlash experienced by frontline communities, he said. We are on the side of those marching because what they are marching for is dignity and inclusion.
He said the grim consequence of people’s marginalization is that AIDS has not gone away.
We have the tools of prevention, testing and treatment, he said. If we had measures in place to ensure that our societies address the inequalities that hold them back, we would have already ended this pandemic.
Learn more about the work of UNAIDShere.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/06/1138277
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood actors’ unions extend contract talks
- Pride Month: UN campaign for transgender rights goes global
- Putin “living in a parallel reality” after the near-collapse
- Review Finds Biden, Trump Failed to Consider Impact of Withdrawal from AfghanistanMore Than a Year After Taliban Takeover
- President Jokowi: No more bosses in the police
- Urges UK, Canada, Australia, Israel to revoke settlement expansion approvals
- Canada’s Record Wildfire Season Continues to Hammer U.S. Air QualityExBulletin
- Actors delay potential strike against studios and streaming services, prolonging contract talks
- Cricket-England’s Moeen Wins Fitness Battle For Third Test | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Ridgefield is the destination for women’s fashion, with over 12 stores
- Google Maps bug could become an official Android Auto feature
- Cheap Flights from University Park Airport (SCE) to Newport News International Airport (PHF)