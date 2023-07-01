Pride Month: UN campaign for transgender rights goes global

If we want a healthy world, then it must also be kind and welcoming, said Benedict Phillips.UNAIDS Director of Global Communications and Advocacy.

This means ensuring the inclusion of all communities, especially marginalized groups, he said.

However, in many countries, stigma, discrimination and criminalization tend to make transgender people invisible, with extreme forms of discrimination leading to the denial of the existence of gender diverse people. UNAIDS said.

India is working towards employment equity, including job fairs like this one aimed at accelerating the inclusion of the transgender community.

Restocking treasure boxes

The Unbox Me campaign aims to change that. Created in India in 2022, the campaign is part of an ongoing UNAIDS collaboration with advertising agency FCB India.

In India, children usually have a box which they use to store their most valuable things, but in the case of transgender children, they have to hide their treasure box, as some of their most prized possessions do not fit the gender norm that society expects from them. to match, said Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairman of FCB India.

Going global

To raise awareness, the campaign was launched The film, recreating the childhood treasure boxes of transgender adults. The content, from a string of beads to a razor, provides rich conversation starters that teachers are using in classrooms across India.

The initiative aimed to bring home the reality that many transgender children are denied their true identity, UNAIDS said.

Currently, more than 90 percent of transgender people in India leave their homes or are deported by the age of 15, UNAIDS reported. Inevitably, many of them live on the streets without money or education, often relying on sex work to survive.

Now, the agencies’ pilot project has gone global.

Ready for their close-ups

The idea of ​​people unboxing different aspects of their lives has inspired different interpretations in different countries, Mr Phillips said.

UNAIDS supports efforts to break down self-esteem among transgender women in Brazil and their dreams of a dignified life, like Deusa, who wants to go to business school.

That inspiration is now showing up in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, he said.

In partnership with photographer Sean Black and a transgender shelter, UNAIDS launched the FRESH initiative in Brazil through which a group of residents participated in a fashion shoot.

Their unboxing moments were captured in one produced by UNAIDS movie.

When I saw my picture, I saw an empowered woman, said Rihanna Borges, who currently works with other transgender women to provide peer counseling and support.

Leaving behind invisibility

I think the role I play today is extraordinary, working with other sisters, talking to them about the importance of self-care and preventing the combination of HIV, she said. I want us to feel empowered and say, today, I am someone and leave this invisibility behind.

For Alicia Kalloch, deconstructing her self-portraits gave her confidence.

This uncertainty comes from our experiences and our past, she said. But with each passing day, I had the opportunity to grow stronger, to discover the beauty I sometimes thought I didn’t have, so I felt more confident.

Sasha Santos, who participated in the photo session, said that there are many bad things that we go through.

My portraits from the photo shoots gave me the confidence that I am capable of many things like going to college, owning a house and having children, she said.

24 nations criminalize transgender people

Transgender people around the world are often marginalized and experience discrimination and violence,UNAIDS reported. As a result, transgender people have a 34 times greater risk of contracting HIV than other adults.

Up to 24 countries in the world criminalize or prosecute transgender people. For example, at the beginning of COVID 19 In response, some governments created gender-specific mobility days during lockdowns, which resulted in arrests against transgender people on the wrong day, the agency said.

UNAIDS works closely with the transgender community, civil society organizations and governments around the world to decriminalize transgender people, secure their rights and ensure they have access to health, education and social protection and are protected from abuse and exploitation.

Courtesy of the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) UNAIDS Country Director Michel Kouakou (left) and UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in Maputo, Mozambique in June

Marching with pride

As LGBTQ communities and their supporters participated in Pride Month marches around the world throughout June, Mr. UNAIDS’ Phillips said the agency is giving its support, even in the face of criticism.

The backlash we face as a UN agency, even at its worst, is nothing compared to the backlash experienced by frontline communities, he said. We are on the side of those marching because what they are marching for is dignity and inclusion.

He said the grim consequence of people’s marginalization is that AIDS has not gone away.

We have the tools of prevention, testing and treatment, he said. If we had measures in place to ensure that our societies address the inequalities that hold them back, we would have already ended this pandemic.

Learn more about the work of UNAIDShere.