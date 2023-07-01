UN chief calls for international force in Haiti during visit | News about armed groups

Antonio Guterres arrived in Haiti on his first visit as UN Secretary-General in an effort to shine a spotlight on the plight of the Caribbean nation and call for a multinational force to stabilize the country.

I am in Port-au-Prince to express my full solidarity with the Haitian people and to call on the international community to continue to stand with Haiti, including a strong international force to assist the Haitian National Police, said Guterres on Twitter a few minutes later. his arrival on Saturday.

This is not the time to forget Haiti.

Guterres was expected to meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as well as other political leaders and members of civil society, his spokesman said.

The head of world bodies has raised the alarm about the situation in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country, which has been gripped by gang violence, a deteriorating public health situation and political instability.

Guterres told the UN Security Council in April that he viewed insecurity in the capital Port-au-Prince as comparable to countries in armed conflict and said Haitians face one of the worst human rights crises in decades.

Haiti’s Minister of Planning and Foreign Cooperation Ricard Pierre warned that the country could descend into civil war if an international security contingent is not deployed soon.

The United Nations and Henry have repeatedly raised the case for a rapid-action force to support security services in Haiti, which has not held national elections since 2016. But nine months after Guterres first asked the Security Council for such a force, no country is willing to step forward to lead one, fearing high risks and uncertain success.

Canada and Brazil have been heavily involved in discussions, and several Caribbean countries have supported a multinational force.

Some level of security

President Joe Biden has made it clear that the United States, which has a long history of intervention in Haiti, will not lead a force and instead wants to focus on strengthening the nascent national police.

Countries have been wary of backing the Henry administration, which took power in July 2021, days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and has repeatedly said fair elections cannot be held under the current uncertainty.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said after a visit to Port-au-Prince this week that the situation was shockingly bad.

The violence was evident there, Russell told Al Jazeera. It’s clear that someone has to step in to restore some level of security to the people who live there, and I don’t think the Haitian police will be able to do that.

At a conference after her return, Russell highlighted unprecedented hunger and malnutrition, severe poverty, a crippled economy, resurgence of cholera, and violence against women and children.

She narrated the horrific story of an 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped by five men and raped.

She was eight months pregnant when we spoke and gave birth just days later, she said, noting that armed gangs controlled more than 60 percent of the capital and large areas of the countryside.

Adding to the crises, floods and earthquakes that have repeatedly ravaged the country continue to remind us all how vulnerable Haiti is to climate change and natural disasters, Russell said.

The UN refugee agency said some 73,500 people fled Haiti last year. The United Nations has said that 5.2 million, nearly half of Haiti’s population, are in need of humanitarian aid in 2023.

It has appealed for $720 million in aid this year, but so far only 23 percent has been funded.