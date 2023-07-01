Bosnia’s top international official to overturn Bosnian Serb law blocking court rulings





SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina — Bosnia’s top international official said Saturday he was revoking a Bosnian Serb law that suspended any ruling by the country’s top court, saying it violated the 1995 peace deal that ended a devastating 1992- 95 in the Balkan country. As the high representative for Bosnia, German diplomat Christian Schmidt has the authority to change laws and make decisions to ensure that the country’s politicians are working to maintain peace and promote reconciliation after the conflict that killed more than 100,000 people. The Bosnian Serb parliament passed a law not to recognize or enforce any decision by Bosnia’s multi-ethnic Constitutional Court. Lawmakers said it was a temporary measure adopted in response to the court saying it could make decisions in the absence of the court’s Serbian judge, who had withdrawn from the deliberations at the behest of the Bosnian Serb leadership. Bosnia consists of two entities, one dominated by Serbs and one Bosnian-Croat, and has a complex network of joint multi-ethnic institutions that are designed to hold the three rival ethnic groups together. The Bosnian Serb parliament has also requested a new law on the Constitutional Court, reflecting the ongoing difficulties in the functioning of the country’s joint institutions. The law passed this month was the latest move by Bosnian Serb officials to push for more independence for Republika Srpska, a Serb-run mini-state in Bosnia that was created as part of the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords that ended the war. The West sees such actions as separatist and a danger to Bosnia’s post-war order. Schmidt said on Saturday that the parliaments of the entities do not have the authority to derogate from the provisions of the Constitutional Court … and they do not have the right to regulate the jurisdiction of key institutions of the Dayton (peace agreement) such as the Constitutional Court of the state.” It’s that simple, he added. However, Bosnian Serb officials have said they will not respect any decision by Schmidt, who they see as illegal because the UN Security Council did not confirm his appointment. Western countries involved in Bosnia supported his nomination, but not Russia. We are ready, said Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik. For us, Republika Srpska is a state. … We are here (in Bosnia) only because we have to. Dodik, a pro-Russian politician and a strong advocate of separating Bosnian Serbs from the rest of Bosnia, has faced US and British sanctions for his separatist policies. He recently visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin, defying international sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Schmidt said on Saturday that he was also amending Bosnia’s criminal code to enable the prosecution of politicians who violate the country’s constitutional law and order. But similar changes designed to curb genocide denial have so far yielded no results. The US Embassy in Bosnia described the decisions by the Bosnian Serb parliament as “unconstitutional and deliberate attacks” on the 1995 peace accord. This attack on Dayton comes with consequences, the embassy said, adding that the US supported Schmidt’s actions. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the war in Bosnia was Europe’s worst conflict since World War II. It erupted when Bosnian Serbs began a rebellion and land grab to form their own state after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia in 1991. In 1995, Bosnian Serb troops killed more than 8,000 Bosnian men and boys in the eastern enclave of Srebrenica, in what two UN tribunals declared Europe’s only post-World War II genocide. Bosniaks, most of whom are Muslim, are members of the country’s largest ethnic group.

