International
Toastmasters International –
Contest Rules Update
2023-2024 Speech contest rules effective July 1. One of the major rule updates relates to the eligibility of candidates to run for county officers. The rulebook now clarifies that you may not compete in a current cycle of the Toastmasters speech contest while you are a district officer or a candidate for an elected county clerk position. Specifically, the regulations state that candidates “for the district positions elected by the District Council for the term beginning on July 1” do not have the right to compete. However, candidates for appointed positions are eligible.
Promote the 2023 Convention with zoom background
Show your spirit for the 2023 Bahamas International Convention with tropical themed Zoom backgrounds. Download the wallpapers and display them during online meetings to get others excited about the four-day event, which will take place in person and online from August 16-19.
Update your club information
It’s the start of a new program year, a perfect time to update your club information. Keeping this information current helps potential members know how and where to find you. You can also include your club’s website and Facebook page.
Club officers can update their club information on the Club Contact and Meeting Information tab. Don’t forget to enable (or disable) the self-pay option for club members as well.
Complete the club’s success plan
Club officers, please remember to complete the Club Success Plan for the 2023–2024 program year. This resource helps your club focus on achieving goals within the Outstanding Club Program. A new updated version of the plan was launched last year and is available online and in a fillable PDF format.
If you have questions about the Club Success Plan, email the Club and Member Support Team at [email protected].
Tune in! Using the power of your voice
Do you cringe at the sound of your own voice? IN this episode e The Toastmasters Podcasthear advice from 20-year vocal coach and recording artist Jillian Mitchell on how you can improve the quality of your voice and use it to powerful effect.
In this Podcast about Toastmasters episode, vocal coach Jillian Mitchell shares tips on unlocking your voice to improve its quality and even guides the co-hosts through a fun vocal exercise.
StaFF
of Toastmaster The magazine’s staff consists of five members of the editorial team. Learn more about them on the Staff page.
