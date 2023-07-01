Former church leaders, ecumenical guests, international partners welcomed by General Synod delegates





United Church of Christ delegates welcomed special guests at the start of the celebration 34th General Synodmeeting this week in Indianapolis. Guests representing ecumenical partners and international partners from churches on five continents were greeted with applause from the people in the plenary hall. The greetings started with the former national and regional leaders of KKUK. We thank you for these leaders in our midst,” announced Assistant Moderator Rev. A. Rushan Sinnaduray, as he introduced a number of former moderators of the General Synod and church leaders, including former minister general and president Rev. Geoffrey Back. May their time with us be a reminder of our love and gratitude. Ten of the UCC’s ecumenical partners were welcomed by Reverend Mark Pettis, minister of ecumenical and interfaith churches. “Ecumenical and interfaith relationships are fundamental to the ministries of the United Church of Christ,” he said. “We are blessed by their presence as they find time to be with us in prayer discussions, community building and celebrations of the unity of God’s people. “The ongoing relationships we share with our ecumenical and interfaith partners are life-giving to our faith. It allows us to realize our call for greater unity in the body of Christ and for all God’s people. International alliances Associate General Minister, Rev. Karen Georgia Thompson welcomed the nominations of global partners present from Africa, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. She joined Rev. LaMarco Cable, President of the Foreign Ministries Division of Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Co-Executive i Global Ministries, the common witness of the Disciples and the KKUK. Through Global Ministries, Thompson said, the two denominations partner with almost 300 partners worldwide. They also share more than 20 sponsored global mission associates, three of whom were in attendance. Rev. Miguel Toms Castro, Pastor General of Emmanuel Baptist Church of El Salvador, spoke on behalf of the international guests. On behalf of the partners of the international community, we want to congratulate the United Church of Christ on this celebration of faith, to be the body of Christ presented to the world to proclaim the good news of Christ.” Tim Kershner is a General Synod editorial volunteer from Campton, NH, at New Hampshire Conference. The content on ucc.org is copyrighted by the National Organization of the United Church of Christ and may only be shared according to the guidelines described herein. Categories:

News of the United Church of Christ

