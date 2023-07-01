Canada Day in Ottawa: Tens of thousands attend Canada Day events on a rainy July

A sea of ​​red, white and rain covered downtown Ottawa and several parks and vehicles across the capital as residents and visitors celebrated Canada’s 156th birthday.

A severe thunderstorm and heavy rain that hit Ottawa-Gatineau on Saturday afternoon forced officials to temporarily suspend Canada Day activities at LeBreton Flats, Parliament Hill and events in the suburbs.

However, the weather cleared to allow officials to resume Canada Day celebrations for the evening, including the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks display at LeBreton Flats at 10 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., Kanata, Beacon Hill and Dunrobin fireworks are canceled due to weather. Organizers of Canada’s Kanata Day celebration say the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 10pm at Walter Baker Park.

Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people packed LeBreton Flats to kick off Canada’s birthday celebration with the daytime show.

“The world and our country are facing tremendous challenges right now,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the crowd.

“War is back in Europe; climate change is making extreme weather like fires, floods and hurricanes worse; inflation, although improving, is still putting real stress on families. But despite the challenges we face, we we will get through it, the same way we always do by staying true to our values.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people attending Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, Ottawa on July 1, 2023. Canada’s capital will have some festivities around Parliament Hill, but the main fun will be at LeBreton Flats, west of downtown of the city, where they celebrate is expected to return to a sense of normalcy this year. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The daytime ceremony included performances by Tyler Shaw, Pierre Kwenders, Josiane and Diyet. The evening show features performances by Jann Arden, Roxane Bruneau, Jojo Mason and France D’Amour.

The Canada Day show at LeBreton Flats featured a special citizenship ceremony, with 17 young Canadians taking the oath of citizenship.

“We are blessed to have that opportunity,” Jessica Saint-Dic said after becoming a Canadian citizen.

“I feel very special to have been welcomed in this way,” said Ralph Saint-Dic.

The young Canadians are from Burundi, Cameroon, Haiti, France and Kuwait.

“Throughout history people have seen Canada as an amazing place, but more and more now people are coming to Canada to proudly call it home and to build their lives, our communities and our country together,” Trudeau said.

“That’s why today we celebrate the fact that Canada now counts 40 million people.”

Hot and humid weather gripped Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations, while a blanket of smoke from wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec continues to hang over the region.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the firefighters who are fighting the fires in other parts of the country.

“In this smoky Ottawa air, thank you to the first responders and firefighters who are keeping us safe in these trying times,” Trudeau said.

Canadian Heritage says officials are monitoring smoke conditions to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Yes, there are some air quality issues that we are monitoring and we are following all guidance from health and safety partners in the national capital region,” said Canadian Heritage spokeswoman Melanie Brault.

“We will adjust our program as needed.”

“Pack accordingly, maybe your most comfortable running shoes, bring a small umbrella, some sunscreen in case the sun comes out, and I suggest a refillable water container,” Brualt said in Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning.

Doors opened at LeBreton Flats at 9am

Canada Day crowd at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa. July 1, 2023. (CTV News)

“There’s so much going on for our Canada’s Birthday celebrations,” Brault said, adding that it took three weeks to set up the stage at LeBreton Flats.

Several protesters attended the Canada Day celebration in LeBreton Flats, holding up signs that read “Trudeau must go.”

Canada Day events are also held on Parliament Hill, the National Arts Center and in Barrhaven, Kanata, Riverside South, Stittsville, Petrie Island and other locations across the city.

Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association tells 580 CFRA that downtown hotels are well booked.

“Properties downtown are reporting a pretty heavy load tonight, so we’re very excited and very optimistic that it’s going to be a great evening,” he said. “Canada Day is a reliable enough event for us to attract people from across the region. We would have liked to have seen more extensions, especially over the weekend. When Canada Day falls on a Saturday, Sunday, it falls so considerable, but Saturday night strong. .”

Ottawa police say officers from the RCMP, OPP and 10 municipal police forces will be in Ottawa to assist with security operations.

“That expanded perimeter strained our resources,” said Acting Supt. said Frank D’Aoust.

Police say there will be an increased police presence throughout downtown and LeBreton Flats this weekend, with a “significant presence” in ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Lowertown.

Police are also carrying out their ‘MarketSafe’ initiative at ByWard Market, with an increased police presence between 8pm and 3am each night this weekend.

Fireworks are expected to take place ahead

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning, Brault said the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks should go ahead as planned, but Canadian Heritage is staying in touch with forecasters.

“Right now, we’re going ahead with the fireworks,” Brault said shortly before 8 a.m. “Everything always depends on the weather. Last minute decisions sometimes have to be made, but as of this morning, we’re hoping we’ll go ahead with some fireworks this evening.”

Brault said planners look at whether or not there is extreme weather like thunderstorms and strong winds when deciding whether it’s safe to proceed.

Canada Daylight Savings Time varies

Canadian Heritage postponed the afternoon events at LeBreton Flats due to heavy storms. As of 6:30 p.m., Canadian Heritage said the evening show at LeBreton Flats will continue at 8 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

The Beacon Hill Community Association has canceled tonight’s fireworks at Loyola Park. Dunrobin Community Association also canceled its fireworks display.

Fireworks in Kanata have been postponed tonight due to weather. Organizers of Canada’s Kanata Day celebration say the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 10pm at Walter Baker Park.

Canada Day celebrations will continue with fireworks this evening at Petrie Island and Barrhaven. The Riverside South Community Association says fireworks are still planned for tonight.

The Greely Community Association says fireworks are still set at 10pm at the Greely Community Center.

Canada Day celebrations in Stittsville are currently on hold.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus and O-Train service is free all day, running until 4 a.m. Sunday. The STO service in Gatineau is also free.

OC Transo says O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency.

The O-Train will run from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m

Canada Day transit service sign at Rideau Station. July 1, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

The trip to LeBreton Flats

OC Transpo and Canadian Heritage say if you’re traveling to the LeBreton Flats entrance on Wellington Street, take the O-Train Line 1 or a bus to Lyons Station.

Access to Pimisi station will be restricted throughout the day. All trains will bypass Pimisi Station from 20:00 to 22:00

After the fireworks at LeBreton Flats, westbound O-Train vehicles will bypass Pimisi Station.

Customers traveling westbound in neighborhoods in West Ottawa, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to the Albert Street to Booth Street bus service.

Customers traveling east from LeBreton Flats can board the train at Pimisi Station.

Limited items

Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed on LeBreton Flats on Canada Day

Bags that measure 35.5cm X 30.5cm X 19cm

alcohol

firearm

bombs

fireworks

No dogs or pets are allowed at Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats.

Road closures

The City of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau

Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street

Fleet Street from Lett Street to Booth Street

Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Lett Street from Fleet Street to Wellington Street

Lloyd Street from Fleet Street to Lett Street

Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

O’Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street

Slidell Road/Onigam Road from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue at Wellington Street

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North

Vimy Place from Wellington Street to Booth Street

Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street

The following roads will be closed from 9pm on Saturday until 12am

Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road

Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue

Greetings from the USA

The US Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, wished all Canadians a Canada Day on behalf of US President Joe Biden and the people of the United States,

“As Canada celebrates the 156th anniversary of Confederation, I am reminded that our friendship has essentially transcended Confederation. This year, we will celebrate nearly two centuries of diplomatic relations between our two countries as our consulate in Halifax marks the 190th anniversary of its opening of her,” Cohen said in a statement Saturday morning.

“Our historic partnership has been unfolding since last month with American and Canadian firefighters standing side by side fighting an unprecedented number of wildfires that have threatened people, homes and businesses across Canada. About 1,800 American firefighters have traveled to help their Canadian counterparts without a second thought, just as Canadians do to help Americans whenever we need them.”

Cohen closed with a wink and a nod to our common language and its subtle differences.

“And so, to our Canadian friends, neighbors and family: Happy Canada Day! Bonne Fte du Canada!”

With files from Natalie van Rooy of CTV News Ottawa